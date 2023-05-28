A 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hit Melbs Last Night With Experts Warning There Could Be Aftershocks

Melbourne residents are being warned of potential aftershocks after a strong earthquake hit the city on Sunday night.



The 4.0-magnitude earthquake hit at 11:40pm on Sunday near Sunbury in Melbourne’s northwest and was reported to have a depth of 3km.



While no one was harmed during the initial quake, Victoria’s State Emergency Service (SES) has warned that potential aftershocks could occur.



In case you’re wondering, the best thing to do is drop to the ground, take cover under a table or piece of furniture, and hold on until the shaking stops.

It’s not the first time in recent years that Victoria has experienced earthquakes. The last occurrence was September 22, 2021 between Mansfield and Rawson. It had a depth of 10km and lasted for almost 40 seconds. Thankfully, it was in a largely unpopulated area.



According to Seismology Research Centre’s chief scientist, Adam Pascale, Sunday’s earthquake was the “largest earthquake within 40km of Melbourne in over 120 years”.

Although most responses to the natural event are serious, my absolute favorite response was this one, where the earthquake reminded a Neighbours fan of the pivotal scene where Karl and Susan got back together after he was a dirty dog.





Thankfully, Victoria’s SES has reported that the quake left “little to no damage” but make sure to stay safe out there, folks.



