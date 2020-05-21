If you needed any more convincing that this season of MasterChef is the best season to date, may I present to you: the instant noodle challenge.

The chefs were challenged to pimp out a bowl of regular ol’ instant noods, much like our very own Lucinda and JC in Bootleg Big Brother, and holy shit, they nailed it.

Poh won the challenge with a truly *chef’s kiss* seafood noodle dish that sure makes your Maggi 2-minute noodles look pathetic.

While Poh and Jess thrived under the pressure of making instant noodles taste like a gourmet meal, Simon didn’t do so well.

Simon has to live with the fact he fucked up instant noodles #MasterChefAU — Phoebe Reviews (@GreyJediPhoebe) May 21, 2020

But the only thing better than Poh’s gourmet lobster dish was the Twitter commentary that accompanied tonight’s episode.

Me making instant noodles after this episode is over #masterchefau pic.twitter.com/8AH0hqd2Nw — Amy (@AmyTheHalfie) May 21, 2020

I'm totes pimping instant noodles for dinner tomorrow night! #MasterChefAU — Luisa Brimble (@luisabrimble) May 21, 2020

We’re all cooped up in isolation and many of us have started experimenting in the kitchen, which means Twitter has been flooded with people sharing their expert noodle hacks. If you’re looking for a way to spice up your regular instant noodle dinner, please feast your eyes (and your tastebuds) on these inspirational tweets.

If you’re not exactly an instant ramen connoisseur, let’s start with the simple stuff. Apparently cooking your egg in broth helps to give it that *Carl’s chef kiss* flavour you’d usually get with authentic ramen. Who knew?

Egg cooked in the broth is probably the first instant noodle hack I ever did. Maggi curry with chopped birds eye chili and egg stirred through #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/YaB7EeDi4c — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) May 21, 2020

But if you’re feeling a little more adventurous, Twitter user Natasha shared this recipe that sounds straight out of a Michelin star restaurant.

I fed my Irish boyfriend fancy instant noodles the other week that included googy egg, preserved tofu and veg with Sichuan mince pork and he couldn’t understand how packet noodles could taste that good. Asian upbringing baby! #MasterChefAU — Natasha Phillips 菲力莎 (@tashalashllips) May 21, 2020

Or, you could try this spicy take on a carbonara that sounds absolutely mouth-watering.

My favourite instant noodles hack: adding milk and cheese to Ssamyang (those crazy spicy Korean ones) for a bizarre variation of carbonara #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/nVAapNl9LK — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) May 21, 2020

And let’s not forget the most important instant noodle hack of all: chocolate spiders. Yes. These delicious lunchbox treats are also made of fried/instant noodles. And yes, I will be making a commercial-sized batch for breakfast tomorrow.

Anyone else ever make chocolate spiders with instant noodles? #MasterChefAU — Tim Hutton (@TimHuttonAu) May 21, 2020

I am calling bullshit on #MasterChefAU Instant noodle challenge and no one made these bad boys. Chocolate spiders would have been a winner for sure. pic.twitter.com/KGPkxrE5wY — SB (@ShezBisShezB) May 21, 2020

If you really want to add a bit of ~flavour~ to your instant noodles, you can do what Chris does and absolutely drown them in what looks like BBQ sauce. You do you, Chris. You do you.

Last week, HP Broon Sauce This week, instant super noodles Genuinely reckon I’d have a shot at this with @Zonfrillo as a judge…#MasterChefAU #ScottishCuisine pic.twitter.com/neNfCxMhgk — Chris McAlinden (@chrismca88) May 21, 2020

It turns out you can even use instant noodles as a pre-game before your next night out, which is… something.

I once cooked my instant noodles in beer instead of water. Wonder if that would have won me immunity #MasterChefAU — ???? Robyn (@flutter_rob) May 21, 2020

But here at PEDESTRIAN.TV, we’re not here to shame you if you simply don’t want to pimp out your instant noodles. I mean, they’re called INSTANT noodles for a reason. There’s no shame in eating them out of a mixing bowl while you’re hungover.

How do you like your instant noodles? I’m an ‘eating two packs of mi goreng out of a mixing bowl while hungover on the sofa’ kinda gal. #MasterChefAU — Danni (@babooshka_yaya) May 21, 2020

Whether you’re gunning for a Michelin star with your instant noodles, or you’re a hungover piece of shit on the couch, I think we can all agree that instant noodles are a top-tier food.