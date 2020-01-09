The local pub in the fire-ravaged town of Mallacoota has gone to extreme lengths to make sure the local beer supply doesn’t run dry, enlisting the help of the defence force.

According to Daily Mail, the Mallacoota Hotel Motel organised for 3,000 litres of beer from Carlton and United Breweries to be delivered onboard the HMAS Choules when the ship returns to the town.

Mallacoota locals feared the town’s beloved beer supply would run out within the next week, but were thankfully able to pull a few strings and organise a last-minute delivery.

Obviously, the Australian navy has more important things to do than deliver boat-loads of beer around the country, but the HMAS Choules was already scheduled to return to the town of Mallacoota, and was able to facilitate the delivery.

“The pub is at the heart of regional communities. And a pub with no beer is bad enough at the best of times,” Carlton & United Breweries chief executive Peter Filipovic said.

“After what Mallacoota residents and firies have been through the least we could do is make sure they could enjoy a beer.”

The delivery of refreshments includes 20 kegs of Victoria Bitter and Carlton Draught, three pallets of VB stubbies and 36 slabs of Great Northern Beer and Strongbow Cider.

As a gesture of good will following the devastating impacts of the Mallacoota bushfires, Carlton & United Breweries donated four kegs of beer.

The boozy delivery was loaded onto the HMAS Choules at the last minute on Thursday afternoon before the ship departed on its journey to bring food, fuel and power supplies back to Mallacoota.

As it currently stands, the only road in and out of the fire-ravaged town remains closed, so the navy ship is the only way of evacuating locals and delivering much-needed supplies.

It is estimated that 4000 people remain in Mallacoota, so the delivery will hopefully be able to put a smile back on the faces of some of the fire victims who remain stranded.

Obviously, there are far bigger issues in Australia right now, but hopefully this boozy delivery will bring a little bit of good news to the people of Mallacoota.