Lidia Thorpe Accuses Liberal Senator David Van Of Sexual Assault And Harassment

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual assault and harassment.

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe has used parliamentary privilege to accuse Victorian Liberal senator David Van of sexual assault.

The allegation was made after Senate question time on Wednesday as Van spoke about the Labor Party’s handling of Brittany Higgins‘ sexual assault allegations.

“I’m feeling really uncomfortable when a perpetrator is speaking about violence,” Senator Thorpe said.

“This person harassed me, sexually assaulted me.

“The [then] prime minister had to remove him from his office.

“To have him talking about this today is an absolute disgrace on the whole party.”

Van denied Thorpe’s allegation.

“I utterly reject that statement, that disgusting statement, outright,” he said.

Van later released a statement further denying the allegation, and said he had contacted his lawyers.

“In the chamber today, Senator Thorpe made unfounded and completely untrue allegations against me that I immediately and unequivocally denied and continue to deny,” he said.

“These outrageous and reprehensible comments were made by Senator Thorpe using parliamentary privilege in the most malicious and despicable way.

“My lawyers have written to her already making my position clear in the strongest possible terms.”

Per the ABC, no complaint has been made to the police.

Senate deputy president Andrew McLachlan said he would refer the matter to Senate President Sue Lines.

