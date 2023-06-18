A New Anti-Wrinkle Injection Just Arrived In Australia That’s More Popular Than Botox Overseas

A new injectable anti-wrinkle treatment will soon be available in Australia after being approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Letybo is the first injectable treatment to be approved by Australia’s medicine regulator in 10 years.

According to Sydney cosmetic expert Dr Adam Brown who was interviewed by news.com.au, there are multiple advantages to Letybo compared to its competitors which include Botox, Dysport and Xeomin.

These advantages mostly pertain to how quickly the treatment takes effect on the body, and how long those effects stick around.

“You’ll notice the effects quickly, usually within two to three days, rather than the five to seven days of some of the other brands,” he told the publication.

“It is also expected to last four-plus months, rather than the usual three.”

Letybo is also said to distribute more evenly across the treated area when compared to other anti-wrinkle injectables.

Now, like with any treatment of this kind, there are of course potential side effects including excessive muscle weakness. In rare, more serious cases, trouble swallowing and difficulty breathing have also been reported.

“It reduces the chances of experiencing that annoyingly stubborn wrinkle that doesn’t quite resolve after an initial treatment as it spreads evenly,” Brown continued.

For the past six years, it has been the preferred anti-wrinkle choice in South Korea which is a market leader in demand for such treatments according to Business Wire.

Citizens of the East Asian nation have the highest percentage of plastic surgeries per capita, followed by Greece and Italy.

Letybo was first approved back in November of 2022, however supplies have taken yonks to make it into the hands of Australian cosmetic practices.

READ MORE A Melb Woman Was Left ‘Amputated’ After A Cosmetic Surgeon Convinced Her To Get A Labiaplasty

At the time of the approval, NSW plastic surgeon Steven Liew commented on Australia’s position as a consumer of cosmetic procedures.

“Australia is in a unique position. We are a very small country by population, yet we are one of the top countries in adopting non-surgical rejuvenation therapy.”

A study by the Cosmetic Physicians College of Australasia in May estimated that Aussies spend an annual sum of over $1 billion on non-invasive cosmetic procedures.