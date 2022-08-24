Your high school crush Joe Jonas stars in a wack new ad titled Beauty On Your Terms which legit looks like a parody vid but I regret to inform you it’s 1000 per cent real and 1000 per cent cooked.

In the ad, Jonas traipses through his house in what appears to be a skincare or vitamin ad of some sort but it’s not.

Have a watch below and see if you can figure it out:

So what exactly is being advertised here, you ask? Xeomin.

What on God’s green earth is that, I also hear you ask? It’s Botox. He’s spruiking fucking Botox.

Well not quite Botox, it’s actually their competitor brand, but it does the same thing.

And here’s the deal, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with getting Botox. You do you, boo.

But when you’re presenting it as a celebration of body positivity when in fact it’s actually pushing a controversial product, one aimed at altering your appearance to fit society’s obsession with wrinkle-free skin. That’s where things get totally crook.

Disappointed fans have taken to Twitter to express their annoyance at both Jonas and the brand for fanging a Botox-esque product under the guise of body positivity.

Joe Jonas promoting botox and teaching so many young women that ageing is a bad thing, is really rubbing me the wrong way. Use it all you want, but don’t tell everyone they should hate getting wrinkles. — Tessa ✨ (@TessaSneyers) August 17, 2022

YES! i AM embarrassed that joe jonas is in botox commercials! — swarles barkley (@flickerandfade) August 17, 2022

that ad where joe jonas hawks botox is absolutely wild we are truly already living in the dystopian future — e d (@psuedocrem) August 19, 2022

One commentator pointed out how shitty it is that the brand is almost passed off as skincare. It totally looks like a lush skincare ad, right?

When it’s actually a form of plastic surgery.

I’d like to be clear, for the purpose of body positivity, @joejonas, Botox, and similarly used products are NOT *skincare*. It’s MINIMALLY INVASIVE PLASTIC SURGERY. Encouraging it behind the facade of *skincare* is blunt force trauma to any concept of body positivity. Not cool — Ashley (@Umass_sweethart) August 17, 2022

To make matters worse, Joe Jonas also partook in an interview to promote the endorsement where he discussed breaking the stigma of men getting injectables.

I mean, that’s a big vibe and all, but how about instead breaking the stigma of ageing and wrinkles? For both men and women.

Wouldn’t that be a better endorsement for Jonas to get involved in?

“We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth,” he told PEOPLE.

“I personally care a lot about what I put in my body, and with an aesthetic treatment like this, I wanted to be mindful of what was in it.”

His wording made me cringe so hard. “Aesthetic treatment”?

C’mon now, Joe.

The singer has yet to comment on the backlash to his endorsement but hopefully he’s learned something from this.

