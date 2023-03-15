KitKat And Milkybar Have Teamed Up To Unleash The Ultimate Choccy Treatie Of Our Dreams

KitKat has teamed up with beloved childhood lunchbox choccy Milkybar to give us the ultimate sweet treat.

The iconic collab is exactly what you’re thinking – KitKat’s crispy wafer smothered in Milkybar’s scrumptious white choccy – am I the only one drooling RN??

There will be three types of KitKat Milkybar chocolate on offer so you can choose to snack however you please. There’s a big boi block, a snack size bar for when you need your sweet fix on the go and even a share pack if you wanna let your mates in on the action.

News of the collab was first dropped over two weeks ago by food blogger @nectoriouspapi on Instagram, with his followers going absolutely buck wild at the three new sweeties on offer.

“Milky bar anything!!” one comment read. “Ooh I can’t wait!” Wrote another of @nectoriouspapi’s followers.

Shannon Wright, the marketing manager for Nestlé shared her excitement at the collaboration.

READ MORE Ranking All The Iconic Canteen Snacks You Could Cop For $2 Before Inflation Ruined Everything

“In bringing together not just Australia’s #1 chocolate bar but our favourite white chocolate too, this exciting mash-up, introduces a delicious addition to the KitKat range in Australia,” she said.

“And [it] lets fans enjoy their favourite break with a new milk twist.”

You can get your greasy little hands on the KitKat Milkybar bar from 7/11 stores in early April. for a tidy $2. If you’re not close to a 7/11 don’t sweat, you’ll be able to get this next level collab from other major supermarkets from May 3rd, with the $5 sharepacks appearing exclusively at Coles shops.

I, for one, am a girlie that loves a sweet little treat so you bet your bottom dollar I’ll be hunting down these bars of sugary deliciousness ASAP.