The creator of the Big Day Out Ken West has tragically passed away. He was 64 and died peacefully in his sleep according to his family

“We bring unfortunate news that Ken West; a father, husband, mentor and most of all a legend, has passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of the 7th April 2022,” his family said in a statement shared on Thursday night.

“Our family would appreciate respect and privacy during this difficult time. Ken was big and noisy in life but passed quietly and peacefully.”

West organised the first Big Day Out in 1992 at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, according to ABC’s Double J.

It went on to become a huge music festival spanning six cities each year. Artists such as Kanye West, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Metallica, Foo Fighters and Limp Bizkit headlined the festival in the past 30 years.

Ken West also helped launch the careers of a number of local legends who played multiple sets at the Big Day Out over the years. They included Silverchair, Hilltop Hoods and Wolfmother.

West was writing a book on the historic music festival before his death. It was meant to align with the show’s 30th anniversary and an excerpt of it was released in January.

He is survived by his wife Cathy and son Oliver.