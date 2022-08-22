Australian music icon John Farnham is undergoing surgery for cancer, his family has revealed.

In a statement released online on Tuesday morning the family said the 73-year-old had recently received a cancer diagnosis and that he had been admitted to hospital earlier in the morning for “surgery and ongoing treatment”.

The statement also included a message from John himself: “Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me,” he said.

“The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am.”

John, wife Jill and their two children Rob and James requested privacy.

Farnham is best known for his belter of a track “You’re The Voice” released in 1986. Farnham has released 21 studio albums, 74 singles and 12 soundtracks throughout his career. He’s also won 12 ARIAs.

Farnham was close friends with musical legend Olivia Newtown John who died from breast cancer at age 73 earlier this month.

“The Farnham family send love and sympathies to Olivia’s family. Behind that iconic smile was a tenacious fighter. A beautiful voice and a loyal friend. She will be greatly missed,” the Farnhams wrote in a statement at the time.