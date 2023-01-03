Jeremy Renner is currently in a “critical but stable condition” in a Nevada hospital after a mishap that resulted in his leg being run over by his snowplough.

Page Six reported the Hawkeye star lost a serious amount of blood in the freak accident on Sunday morning. He was clearing snow from the roads near his property in Tahoe after a winter storm swept through on New Year’s Eve. A neighbour who is a doctor was able to put a tourniquet on Renner’s leg until paramedics arrived and airlifted him to a nearby hospital.

Police told Deadline they responded to a “traumatic injury” at 9am on New Year’s Day and that Renner was the “only party involved in the incident”.

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident,” Sergeant Kristin Vietti said.

Renner’s representative Samantha Mast released a statement about his condition on Monday, confirming his family was with him and he is receiving “excellent care”.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023,” a rep told Extra.

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

He is also apparently conscious and speaking, considering the severity of the incident.

The actor has previously posted about the heavy snowfalls in the Lake Tahoe area, showing cars completely buried by snow in mid-December.

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

He also posted footage of himself ploughing snow on his Instagram in the last week in preparation for the winter holidays. The videos show Renner driving a Snowcat plough as he cleared paths and made sledding hills for his family.

Jeremy Renner’s next season of Mayor Of Kingstown is set to premiere on January 15. He has also been promoting an upcoming four-part series for Disney+ called Rennervations, where he gives back to communities around the world with purpose-built vehicles to help meet their unique needs.

We’ll keep you updated with any more information on his condition as it comes to hand.