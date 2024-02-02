FYI: Sean Paul, Shaggy & More Are Playing At Jammin Fest This Weekend & Tickets Are Still Available

Alright lads, call your biggest Bob Marley and Shaggy fans up pronto, ‘cos Australia’s biggest celebration of reggae is happening in Australia this weekend in the form of the Jammin reggae festival 2024.

Featuring 25 different artists who are among some of the most iconic names in the genre’s history for a single line up, Jammin festival will go over two days in Brisbane and Sydney.

The festival is an over 18s event that takes place over February 3-4.

Some of those massive named include a little someone named “Mr Bombastic” AKA Shaggy who will be performing at both Brisbane and Sydney.

Shaggy at Jammin 23. Image: Supplied.

Joining him in the lineup is also Sean Paul, a man who is always willing to “Get Busy”, and has been an absolute powerhouse in the genre since his first album in 2000.

And what’s reggae without some Bob Marley? Well, the God of Reggae’s spirit lives on through the presence of his sone Julian Marley, who will be performing at both Jammin locations over the weekend.

Here’s some of the other ripper artists who’ll be taking the Jammin 2024 stage:

  • UB40 ft Ali Campbell
  • Third World
  • Fiji
  • Maoli
  • JBoog
  • Common Kings
  • Josh Tatofi
  • Spawnbreezie
  • Nesian Mystik
  • The Green
  • Pia Mia
  • House of Shem
  • Three Houses Down
  • Sammy Johnson
  • Eli-Mac
  • Sons of Zion
  • Corrella
  • 1814
  • Latasha Lee
  • Sione Toki
  • Stefflon Don
  • Oxlade

Jammin Festival owners have also acknowledged that the timing of the event this year couldn’t be better.

“Next week is Bob Marley’s birthday so Jammin Festival, which features the reggae legend’s son Julian, is a great way to acknowledge his impact on our music,” Jammin’s Matthew Spratt said.

“It’s also timely that the movie based on Bob Marley’s life, One Love, is released this month so we see Jammin Fest as the ultimate prequel to both of these events.”

Limited tickets still available, click here for more information and to buy!

