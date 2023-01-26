‘They’re Still Killing Us’: Powerful Footage From Invasion Day Protests Across Unceded Land

Thousands of people across the country have rallied in solidarity with First Nations folk on Invasion Day — a day which Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people recognise as one of mourning, survival, protest and resistance.

January 26 marks the beginning of a violent, brutal colonisation, when Captain James Cook declared “terra nullius” to justify the dispossession, suffering and inhumane treatment of First Nations people.

We gather, protest, rally and march to call for action on Indigenous deaths in custody, changing the date and including First Nations people in the Australian constitution.

Here is a snapshot of the Invasion Day and Survival Day protests, rallies and marches which took place on stolen land on Thursday.

Meanjin / Brisbane

According to the National Indigenous Times, about 20,000 people gathered on Meanjin land for the Invasion Day rally.

The march began at Queens Garden and ended at Musgrave Park, with chants including, “No justice — no peace, no racist police,” and, “How do you spell racist? Q-P-S,” echoing through the streets.

Crowds building at Meanjin invasion day rally pic.twitter.com/a4Z03DIoAb — Ben Smee (@BenSmee) January 26, 2023

in the words of Prof @drcwatego on @RadioReversal this morning, Meanjin Invasion Day rally is a “Blakout”!!! huge turnout, dominated by Mob ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 still time to get to queens gardens if you’re not already here !! #YuggeraUgarapulLand #TurrbalLand #AlwasWasAlwaysWillBe pic.twitter.com/k8cIk4Sfh0 — Dr Hannah Reardon-Smith (@_cyberbanshee) January 26, 2023

Huge crowd for Invasion Day rally and march in Meanjin today ✊ pic.twitter.com/wzu9GvBD2B — Stephen Bates (@stephenbatesmp) January 26, 2023

Invasion Day ralley I’m Meanjin. Always was, always will be Aboriginal Land. #auspol pic.twitter.com/VhpiWs074s — Lenny Golightly (@EvolvingMeme) January 26, 2023

Invasion Day march, Meanjin pic.twitter.com/dFK6f641G5 — Dame Red Molly (@dryreachgully) January 26, 2023

always heartening to see the invasion day rally crowds get bigger every year. heres some pics from sweaty sweaty meanjin ❤️💛🖤 #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe pic.twitter.com/WpbZOAZznv — JG 🌈 (@jgartsy) January 26, 2023

Naarm / Melbourne

Greens Senator and DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman Lidia Thorpe delivered a powerful speech at the Naarm Invasion Day rally, where she declared war against the violent oppression inflicted by colonising forces.

“A war that was declared on our people more than 200 years ago,” she said, per news.com.au.

“That war has never ended in our country against our people. They are still killing us. They are still stealing our babies. They are killing our men. They are still raping our women.”

She blasted the referendum vote for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and stressed the urgency to establish a treaty first.

“Do we want to become advisors now? We deserve better than that,” she said, per the Guardian.

“We see what white people have done to this country in the short time they have been here. They have destroyed our water, they have destroyed our land, they have destroyed our families.

“They have destroyed our sacred sites. They have taken our children and said, ‘Sorry, I won’t do it again.’

“They want to put the colonial constitution over the top of the oldest constitution in the planet.

“Our constitution comes from the soil and the blood of our people. We need peace. We deserve better than any advisory body.

“We want real power, and we won’t settle for anything less.”

Live rally coverage. Invasion Day Naarm. Senator Lidia Thorpe. pic.twitter.com/oQPMqdMRLs — 3CR Community Radio (@3CR) January 26, 2023

It’s believed that between 8,000 and 10,000 people attended the Invasion Day rally.

Invasion Day Rally today in Naarm. Desire for treaty very strong. pic.twitter.com/pIOZ5nA5YH — 🇵🇸🎗️Conspiracy.realist (@rkme15) January 26, 2023

“This country has blood on its hands” – invasion day rally, melbourne @GuardianAus @natasha__may pic.twitter.com/zs2N1zlLHC — Lisa Grace Favazzo (@a_pale_olive_) January 26, 2023

Uncle Robbie Thorpe at the Invasion Day rally in melbourne @natasha__may @GuardianAus pic.twitter.com/TSVF8yiOoE — Lisa Grace Favazzo (@a_pale_olive_) January 26, 2023

Huge turnout at today's Invasion Day rally! Absolute legends as far as the eye can see❤️✊ pic.twitter.com/bCHhLMED93 — Victorian Socialists (@vic_socialists) January 26, 2023

Many thousands of people have turned out for Invasion Day in Naarm (Melbourne) today! You simply love to see it!! #InvasionDay pic.twitter.com/mRgubj4w3m — Joshua Badge (@joshuabadge) January 26, 2023

Big turnout at the Invasion Day Rally in Naarm. Biggest one yet 🖤💛❤️✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/IqRNDSDoWn — Ngarra Katye (@ngarra_murray) January 26, 2023

Warrang / Sydney

Gumbaynggirr, Bundjalung and Dunghutti activist Lizzie Jarrett told thousands of protesters gathered on Gadigal land that Australia Day was “dead”.

“We protect each other. This is Sovereignty Day; Australia Day is dead. We have been fighting this for 238 years,” she said, per the Guardian.

“Just like Queen Lizzie, Australia Day is dead with her.”

Paul Silva, the nephew of late Dunghutti man David Dungay Jr who died at the Long Bay prison hospital in 2015 after being restrained by several guards, also spoke.

“We will not celebrate rape, theft and murder on January 26,” he said.

“How can this day be celebrated when it’s about plain, cold genocide? So for everyone out there celebrating today, my question would be: would you celebrate a day when your ancestors or family members were raped and killed?

“We see this system constantly killing us. We demand independent investigations into these deaths. We demand justice and accountability.”

Great to see Danny back out and about on Invasion Day #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe pic.twitter.com/UOhlXL4mrX — Shabab Hossain (@ShababHossain13) January 26, 2023

From stolen Gadigal Land:



Proud Dunghutti man Paul Silva “up for the conversation” on how Invasion Day affects First Nations people.



“This is a day of mourning and remembrance of our culture, people and ancestors that perished at the hands of the First Fleet.”



Vid: @NITV pic.twitter.com/Sy9cMK2lUO — CounterAct – Building People Powered Action (@CounterActOz) January 26, 2023

Just some of the huge crowd marching on Invasion Day on Gadigal land today pic.twitter.com/Sy6aiYVtWf — Padraic Gibson (@paddygibson) January 26, 2023

Changing the date is not enough, there is #NoPrideInGenocide and we must #AbolishTheDate



It was a privilege to walk with community on Gadigal land in the #TreatyBeforeVoice rally today. pic.twitter.com/JTC2rvpC3R — Domenica D. (@The_Mimmi_Love) January 26, 2023

Protesters as far as the eye can see at the #InvasionDay rally on Gadigal Country (Sydney) #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe #SovereigntyNeverCeded pic.twitter.com/SKjtKZCys9 — Zac Crellin (@zacrellin) January 26, 2023

nipaluna / Hobart

Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre campaign manager Nala Mansell lead the march down nipaluna’s Elizabeth Street towards Parliament House.

An estimated 5000 people were in attendance, per the NIT.

Palawa man Rodney Gibbons told the crowd that seeing the number of people who support changing the date “sharpens the voice” of First Nations people.

“For most Australians, [January 26] is just another day off,” he said, per NITV.

“To call the date unchangeable is simply not true.”

Thousands of people have packed into Hobart’s CBD for an invasion day march, calling on the Prime Minister to change the date of Australia Day, with aboriginal advocates saying it’s a great source of pain for their community. @7tasnews pic.twitter.com/AJ4n3UI6ki — Grace Evans (@GraceEvans2904) January 26, 2023

Nipaluna/Hobart invasion day rally. Extraordinary, powerful speakers addressed thousands gathered in solidarity calling on the Government to change the date, for justice, for truth telling & treaty pic.twitter.com/yyvV6rTxBF — Tabatha Badger (@TabathaBadger) January 26, 2023

Hobart’s Invasion Day rally makes its way through the city centre



The crowd is bigger every year #InvasionDay pic.twitter.com/6BeDFg0a5d — Adam Holmes (@AdamHolmes010) January 26, 2023

Boorloo / Perth

The Invasion Day rally in Boorloo began with an extraordinary speech by Yamatji-Noongar woman and Stolen Generations survivor Rhonda Collard-Spratt.

“They tried to make us disappear, but guess what? We’re still here standing strong,” she said at Forrest Chase in the city centre, per The Age.

“We haven’t been here for 40,000 years, we’ve been here since the beginning of time.”

Invasion Day Rally Boorloo Perth pic.twitter.com/uuC12Lmzc0 — 350 Boorloo Perth (@350Perth) January 26, 2023

Invasion Day Rally in Boorloo Perth

Change the date.

Treaty

Voice#AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe pic.twitter.com/2OMD0B9u3f — 🇺🇦🌿Mike Dowling- Climate Action NOW! (@MeckeringBoy) January 26, 2023

Invasion Day Rally Boorloo Perth Forrest Chase #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe pic.twitter.com/OZOxqr7X2L — 350 Boorloo Perth (@350Perth) January 26, 2023

The crowd is building for Boorloo Perth’s Invasion Day Rally in Forrest Chase. #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe #AlwaysWas pic.twitter.com/CbL1yBuRAu — 350 Boorloo Perth (@350Perth) January 26, 2023

Ngunnawal Country / Canberra

Hundreds of protesters marched to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy on Ngunnawal Country, demanding the date be changed.

At the Aboriginal Tent Embassy — which is one of the longest continuing protest sites in the world, having occupied the lawns of Old Parliament House for 51 years — they listened to speeches from elders and activists.

Canberra’s Sovereignty Day rally marching from Garema Place to the Tent Embassy @canberratimes pic.twitter.com/67wuyeohdb — Dan Jervis-Bardy (@D_JervisBardy) January 25, 2023

Canberra’s January 26 ‘Sovereignty Day’ rally – hundreds gathering in the city, before marching to the Aboriginal tent embassy



Prominent signs at the front of the rally, opposing the voice to parliament pic.twitter.com/8AYL7ueidS — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) January 25, 2023

Larrakia Country / Darwin

Hundreds gathered at Don Dale Youth Detention Centre on Larrakia Country, which houses children as young as 10.

Larrakia elder Eric Fejo stood before the crowd and yelled towards the Detention Centre, to let them know he — and the community — supported them.

“I thank everyone here today. We can’t do it without you. We need all the help that we can get,” he said, per NT News.

“There’s a long way to go this year, but if we can be unified we can do anything.

“We need to show these kids over there that, hey, you’re not by yourself, we’re here supporting you.”

Invasion Day rally outside Don Dale Detention Centre in Darwin #InvasionDay pic.twitter.com/PpOQ944ghT — Esther Linder (@estherlinder_) January 26, 2023

Tarndanya / Adelaide

Thousands descended on Tarntanyangga/Victoria Square and marched to Parliament House chanting, “Always was, always will be, Aboriginal land”.

Scenes from today’s rally in Adelaide pic.twitter.com/2LAW8XHGHO — Tory Shepherd (@ToryShepherd) January 26, 2023