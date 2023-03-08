International Women’s Day (IWD) has rolled around once again. While women are being given weird platitudes, themed cupcakes and flowers from corporate brands and workplaces, we’re also the ones making the most noise — once again — to highlight just how much more work needs to be done to even come close to some sort of gender equality.

An automated Twitter bot account has been reposting companies’ International Women’s Day posts with their own gender pay gap, and how much it’s changed in the last 12 months — if it’s changed at all.

Watching companies delete their performative IWD tweets, when called out by the @PayGapApp is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ezcDkbfLez — A/Prof Emma Gavin (@Emma_Gavin_) March 7, 2023

In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 16.7% lower than men's. https://t.co/jCwSii9oGf — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 7, 2023

This bot account is truly going for the jugular, it’s stunning.

The account doesn’t just note Brands Behaving Badly though, it also highlights companies where the gender pay gap swings in favour of women, too.

In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 1.7% higher than men's. The pay gap is 0.3 percentage points wider than the previous year. https://t.co/8Nh3mnvtdS — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 7, 2023

In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 16.1% higher than men's. The pay gap is 2.4 percentage points smaller than the previous year. https://t.co/46EXUNvHGY — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 7, 2023

BRB taking notes for where we all should be working to get that well-deserved coin.

Social media is awash with memes, stats and gags alike as women navigate another day that’s meant to be all about us while routinely still leaving the administrative and emotional labour of the day up to us.

It’s all pretty much equal parts informative, bitingly funny and wildly depressing — so let’s have a squiz at some of the best, shall we? Because sometimes all you can do is just post through it.

Happy International Women’s Day.



And by “happy” I mean “let’s destroy the pay gap and other ridiculous obstacles for women that shouldn’t exist”. #IWD2023 — Jen Dudley-Nicholson (@jendudley) March 7, 2023

Happy IWD to all the women and NB ppl who are not at corporate events or in decently paid jobs today. Those rushing around to get the kids to school rn or trying to work out how they gonna pay the shopping bill this week. The ones this day means nothing to. Bc nothing changes. — Sassy Carrie – Some ho’s wear capes. (@sassycarrie) March 7, 2023

For those saying we need an “international men’s day” — 1 in 4 women are sexually assaulted or raped, 1 in 3 women suffer domestic abuse & over 60% of women are sexually harassed. Everyday is a celebration of male entitlement under the patriarchy. Let women have just one day #IWD — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) March 7, 2023

Bleak! We love to see it!

Now these are the real troops. Saluting all these chicks today.

Celebrating #IWD by working under the thumb of patriarchal ideals and coming into the office😍 — London (@ldnmills_) March 7, 2023

Also men. If you are attending an IWD event this week to make yourself feel and look good to those around you. Are you helping the women set up and clean up? Or just enjoying the fruits of their labour like usual? — Sassy Carrie – Some ho’s wear capes. (@sassycarrie) March 7, 2023

Literally, who organised the cupcakes, morning tea or after-work wines for IWD today? That’s the real question.

Happy IWD

Let’s aim for

– split household/emotional labour

– raising wages above the poverty line worldwide

-closing the pay gap, completely.

– investment in women’s healthcare and believing women when they come to the doctor with medical concerns — Gabbi Bolt (@GabbiBolt) March 8, 2023

There is a real "Look! It's a poodle driving a car" vibe to many corporate IWD posts today. It's amazing isn't it? Women are humans! With brains! And they've got jobs!



How you encourage, support, promote and pay women at work is more important than showing you employ them.🧁 — Steph Gardiner (@steph_gardiner) March 8, 2023

Ah well, happy International Women’s Day to all the chicks, non-binary and gender-nonconforming folks out there — may you not have to lift a finger today and take all the free IWD cupcakes you so desire.