Hunter Schafer Has Reportedly Been Arrested For Protesting In Support Of Palestine In New York

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has been arrested in New York for participating in a pro-Palestine protest on Tuesday US time.

The 25-year-old joined a group of activists protesting outside NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Center studios as US President Joe Biden was making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star was papped being removed from the protest sight by police.

Alongside Schafer, more than 50 other protestors from a group called Jewish Voice For Peace were allegedly detained while making urgent pleas for the president to call for an end to Israel’s military campaign against Palestine.

According to BNN Breaking, the demonstration was specifically planned to highlight the ongoing violence in Gaza with protestors wearing shifts adorned with messages of peace and statements against the United States’ foreign policy towards Israel.

On social media, many are praising the model-turned-actress for protesting and using her platform to bring attention to what has been labelled genocide. However, it’s not the first time Schafer has protested for her beliefs.

As a proud trans woman, Schafer has been a longtime advocate for LGBTQI+ rights and uses her craft to bring attention to and highlight trans and queer issues.





