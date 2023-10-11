Don’t Make These Mistakes At The Polling Booth: How To Vote & Avoid Making Your Ballot Invalid

It shouldn’t be too hard to write “yes” or “no” on your voting slip this weekend, but even so some people have already managed to mess it up. To make it clear, you are instructed to write “yes” or “no” to whether you approve the proposed constitutional alteration. So, if you do suffer from voting performance anxiety, here’s a list of what you absolutely should not do at the ballot box.

DON’T – draw all over it. Whereas yes, the AEC has previously ruled that you could legally draw a dick on your ballot if you wanted, “any marks other than yes or no could leave the formality of your vote open to interpretation or challenge”.

“Ultimately, if challenged, the relevant AEC Divisional Returning Officer will decide if your ballot is deemed formal or informal in accordance with the Referendum Act” an AEC spokesperson said.

DON’T – use a tick or a cross. When asked if people could do this, AEC simply said “please don’t”. A cross, they argue, can be ambiguous. Whereas next to a tick it would mean no, plenty of people use a cross simply as a check mark, indicating yes.

DON’T – write “y” or “n”. This is for those of us with the handwriting of a toddler. The reason the guidelines have you write either “yes” or “no” in full is so that it’s clear what you’ve written even if your handwriting is terrible, which might not be the case if you just put a “y” or “n”.

DON’T – change the wording on the ballot paper. Like, what are you even hoping to achieve here? All that could happen is you make your voting intention unclear, and it could be deemed informal.

DON’T – forget to vote. Unless you want to be fined, that is…

It’s pretty simple but don’t fret – if you’re not sure you can handle all this, there’s a practice ballot paper you can fill out on the AEC website as many times as you want. Remember – you don’t want to leave your vote up to chance.