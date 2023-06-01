Folks In A Syd Apartment Copped A Scathing Note Bc Their Root Sesh Was Too Goddamn Loud

Some horny residents living in an apartment block in Sydney’s east have been shook to their core after they were called out for making loud love-making noises — so loud that someone had to write a note pleading for the sex pests to cut the noise.

I may or may not have been in this predicament before, but let’s just say I know for a fact that bumping uglies is sooo stress-relieving that sometimes you gotta let out a cheeky noise or two.

But unfortunately for these anonymous love birds, they were just a tad too loud that someone had to physically leave a note telling them to “keep the noice” down. “Noice” as in noise, NOT “noice” as in Kath & Kim.

A harsh handwritten letter was found front and centre of a community notice board of an apartment, demanding for the noisy sexcapades to halt.

“When you have sex, keep the noice [sic] down,” the note said.

“We hear you and the neighbour buildings.”

“Sex in building” was also written in large letters, probably to catch the attention of those living there.

According to Daily Mail, the mysterious note was originally posted on the private Bondi Local Loop Facebook group on Thursday, with many folks reacting to the poor grammar and sheer oddity of the note.

“I couldn’t get pass the grammar to fully enjoy this one,” one person wrote, per the publication.

Another person said: “You should post it in a Facebook group so everyone knows you’re getting a bit.”

This whole situation is fkn hilarious to me. I love the note’s mystery and the passive aggressiveness that is seeping through the page via the words. The shitty grammar is also the cherry on top.

It also makes me wonder where the writer lives. Are they from the building or a neighbouring building? What if they were from a house that’s down the road?

Also, how loud was the sex for it to garner a handwritten note?

I have so many questions about how this note came to be but unfortunately, I think my thirst for answers will never be quenched.

