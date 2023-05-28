The UK’s Channel 4 Once Again Went Full Chaos Mode & Broadcast A 15-Person Orgy, Which We Love

Channel 4, home to most of the weird shit on British television has aired a 15-person orgy to the delight and/or dismay of viewers, depending on who you ask.

During an episode of Open House: The Great Sex Experiment Series 2, participants engaged in a monumentally large gang bang. Honestly, slay.

For context, Open House describes itself as “a bold social experiment, [in which] a group of monogamous couples are asked to challenge their views and consider for the first time if they would be happier in open relationships.”

The couple who unintentionally orchestrated the rootapalooza, 31-year-old Chanice and 32-year-old Ricardo who have been in a relationship for eight years, seemed just as surprised as everyone else.

“We just invited everyone at the party, to the afterparty. The vibes were so good,” began Ricardo in a clip published by the Daily Mail.

Then, as is customary with British reality shows, a posh voiceover artist promptly arrived with the commentary:

“Tonight, the pair hoped for an intimate couple swap. Instead, they’re in a bedroom with 15 frisky residents.”

Now THAT is television at its finest.

READ MORE Please Enjoy The NSFW Moment Jacinda Ardern Casually Confirmed That Orgies Are Back On In NZ

Viewers of the program shared their ~mixed~ responses to the episode via Twitter, with perhaps my favourite Tweet being “I’m too British to have an orgy. What do you talk about? Is it okay to laugh a lot? Is it okay to take a break and make a sandwich? #OpenHouse”.

Another wrote, “I must report this filth to Ofcom [the UK’s media regulator]. I’d better watch next week to see if it gets any worse #OpenHouse”.

It’s truly giving X-rated Married at First Sight. Surely they do an Australian version sometime soon.

In the meantime, the first Aussie season of FBOY Island premieres on Monday, May 29.

It’ll probably be the closest thing we get to a local version of Open House for the next little while…