Guy Sebastian‘s former manager has been charged with fraud after allegedly withholding $1.15 million in earnings from the Australian Idol winner.

The ABC reports Titus Day, 47, was transported to Sydney’s Waverley Police Station after his arrest in Bondi last night.

NSW Police state the celebrity manager was charged with 61 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, with his alleged offences stretching between 2013 and 2020.

The police investigation came about after detectives “noted inconsistencies in financial documentation and bank account records,” NSW Police alleged in a statement.

Day was refused bail and is slated to face Waverley Local Court today.

His arrest comes amid a separate Federal Court stoush, where both Day and The Voice judge Sebastian claim to be owed huge sums of money by the other.