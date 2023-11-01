GP Fees Will Likely Increase From Today, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

For the third time this year, the cost of seeing a GP is likely to increase as new fees and policies come into effect. So how much is your next visit going to cost you?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is the cost of a GP going up?

Short answer: to combat cost of living for doctors and clinics.

The latest rise in fees comes after the Australian Medical Association (AMA) recommended that doctors increase their prices to combat cost of living effects.

Cozzie livs is a cruel ruler, but a (mostly) equal one, effecting all businesses.

The fact this is a hard time for most Australians was recognised by AMA Vice President, Dr Danielle McMullen.

“I think many Australians will recognise it’s an expensive time to do anything at the moment,” acknowledged McMullen.

“Like the rest of the community, doctors have been hit by sharp increases in the cost of doing business.”

McMullen clarified that cost increases for practically everything — stuff like wages, rent, power bills, and equipment costs — have also hit the medical sector pretty bad, which is why the AMA have recommended the rise in fees.

How much is the increase?

Recommendations from the AMA were that general practitioners increase the cost of a short visit (less than 20 minutes) to $102. This is up $4 from the previous recommended fee of $98.

The Medicare rebate for these visits has also risen to $41.40, increasing a whole 20c. Meaning that after the rebate you’ll be set back $60.60 to get a check up.

This is difficult growth for many Australians as it forces them to choose between their bank account’s health, or their body’s.

The government today also tripled the incentive amount that clinics who bulk-bill patients will receive — a change the AMA applauded — however this does not change how much patients will be put out of pocket.

In March 2023 the recommended cost to see a GP was raised to $90, until it was raised to $98 in July.