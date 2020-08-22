America’s Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr has been sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole after a decade-long murder spree in the 1970s and 80s

The 74-year-old confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes as part of a plea deal to avoid the death penalty for his crimes. Ultimately, he was handed down “the absolute maximum sentence the court is able to impose under the law,” according to Judge Michael Bowman.

Prior to his sentencing, DeAngelo offered an apology to the victims of his heinous crimes.

“I’ve listened to all of your statements. Each one of them. And I’m truly sorry to everyone I’ve hurt,” he said in court.

DeAngelo wasn’t arrested for his long list of crimes until three decades after his last attack. Although the crimes are now all linked under the name the “Golden State Killer”, a number of other nicknames like the East Area Rapist, the Diamond-Knot Killer and the Original Nightstalker were all used throughout his criminal history.

Following DeAngelo’s sentencing, comedian Patton Oswalt has come out to honour his late wife Michelle McNamara, whose book I’ll Be Gone In the Dark played a role in finding and prosecuting the killer.

The insect gets none of my headspace today. I’m thinking of the victims, and the survivors, and the witnesses and crusaders and investigators. And of course Michelle. Go forward in peace, all of you. pic.twitter.com/XoYqV2X3ut — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 21, 2020

Unfortunately, McNamara died in her sleep back in April 2016 and never got to see her book published or DeAngelo brought to justice.