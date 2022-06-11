20 companies across Australia have committed to giving the four day work week a red hot crack. The move follows a much larger trial in the UK that began this week and saw 70 companies dish out an extra day off to their employees.

Starting in August, some Australian companies will allow their workers to clock in one day less per week to see whether the magical 100:80:100 ratio can be achieved during the four day work week.

But what is this complicated ratio that I cannot understand because maths doesn’t make any sense — I hear myself ask?

Well, the trial would entitle employees to 100% of their regular salary in exchange for 80% of their time (ie: four days). The kicker? 100% of their regular productivity must be maintained as per 9Now.

Our Community is a tech firm based in Melbourne and is one of the 20 Aussie companies getting in on the four day work week trial.

“We are now in a position to implement changes, trust employees to maintain productivity and make sure work-life balance is supported,” said its CEO Denis Moriarty as per 7News.

“It’s time we as leaders find ways to return some of this investment to them (the staff), not just in wages, bonuses and equity, but with time, so they can use the rest of those things to build a life they love.”

The program is run by not-for-profit 4 Day Work Week Global. The company has organised the program in collaboration with a bunch of partners including Auckland University of Technology, University of Queensland, University of Sydney and Boston College.

The not-for-profit’s bossman Andrew Barnes reckons the trial is a big step in the right direction.

“We simply cannot go on as we have been, and we welcome the forward-thinking companies and business leaders in Australasia who are driving this change and showing the path forward,” as per news.com.au.

Tbh, I’m a big fan of this move. Especially after being cooped up for so long during the panny-d, everyone deserves a little more time to experience the joys of not working.

I’d froth an extra day to get on the beers-I mean… rest and recharge for the challenges of an exciting new working week.