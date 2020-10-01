BabyAnything are seeking a full-time Flagship Store Manager (SYD). In this role, your key responsibilities will include managing store performance and operations, driving sales to consistently meet and exceed sales targets and delivering exceptional customer service in person and over the phone/email. To thrive in this role, you will need a positive attitude, strong people management skills and be able to work autonomously as well as part of a team. This position is based in Paddington, Sydney and applicants must be available Tuesday through Saturday. Read more and apply here!

Arrative a consumable beauty brand that’s recently launched a range of collagen supplements. They’re looking to take on an Influencer Marketing Pro (MELB) to engage in influencer outreach, grow relationships, seed products, and ultimately, work with the influencer community to amplify our brand through their channels. The position is for a casual, 2-day a week role to start, however, plenty of room for this to grow as the program takes off. Read more and apply here!

Aje have an exciting new opportunity for casual Stylists (SYD) to join their Parramatta, Paddington, Chatswood, Miranda, Sydney CBD and Macquarie boutiques. To thrive in this position you will need a vibrant and friendly disposition. You will be focused on creating lasting relationships with customers, with repeat visits indicating a measure of success. You’ll also need an ability to think laterally. Retail moves fast, so being able to problem-solve on the go for your team and the greater good of the Aje business is key. To apply you will need experience in a customer service role. Read more and apply here! Aje are also hiring a full time Paramatta Store Manager (SYD). Read more here!

Want more?

Fincho Agency are an independent communications and content agency. They are hiring a full-time Content Manager (SYD) to join their team and work across their clients. They are looking for a passionate storyteller to produce a range of content in all forms across the agency. You understand how content resonates with different audiences and you know how to capture attention via content across different channels. Key responsibilities include content – conceptualise, write, and edit content that is engaging, informative, or entertaining, Copywriting and SEO. Read more and apply here!

My Non-Toxic Tribe are looking for a WordPress & Instagram savvy Content Assitant to work remotely to assist us with announcing the winners of our low-tox, ethical & sustainability awards for 2020. In this role you will help with uploading content to WordPress for 350+ products across the categories of skincare, makeup, haircare, body, zero waste, fashion, fitness, food, drink, baby, kids and home, Some copy editing, Scheduling social media content using Skedsocial and Social media community management. You must have a passion for low-tox living, conscious consumerism & sustainability and a meticulous eye for detail to apply. Read more here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.