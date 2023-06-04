Parramatta Eels Player Dylan Brown Charged W/ Sexual Touching After Alleged Incident At Sydney Pub

Parramatta Eels player Dylan Brown has been charged with five counts of sexual touching following an alleged incident at a Double Bay pub on Saturday night.

NSW Police were called to the Golden Sheaf just before midnight after a 20-year-old woman reported the alleged incident to staff, per the Daily Telegraph.

“Officers arrested a 22-year-old man who was taken to Waverley Police Station,” police said in a statement.

“The man has been charged with sexually touch [sic] another person without consent.”

The Parramatta Eels confirmed on Sunday that the incident had been referred to the NRL Integrity Unit.

“The Parramatta Eels have been made aware of an incident involving Dylan Brown last night,” the statement read.

“As it is a police matter, the Club will not be making further comment at this time.”

The New Zealand-born player was granted bail and is set to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, June 7.

Image credit: Getty Images / Matt King