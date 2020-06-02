Thanks for signing up!

A Channel Seven news crew was bashed by police while covering the protests in Washington D.C. this morning, with footage of the violent incident airing live on Sunrise.

Seven News US correspondent Amelia Brace and camera operator Tim Myers were attacked by riot police this morning near the White House, where President Donald Trump was pledging to use the military against protestors nationwide.

“We’ve just had to run about a block as police moved in,” Brace told Sunrise hosts David Koch and Samantha Armytage.

“We’ve been fired at by rubber bullets, my cameraman has been hit. We’ve also seen tear gas being used.

“Here we go, they’re moving through again,” Brace said, as a wave of law enforcement officers swept into the street protest.

Footage captured by Myers shows an officer bashing at him with a shield, before punching at him and the camera.

The pair then ran further down the street, regrouping at a safer distance.

“You heard us yelling there that we were media, but they don’t care,” Brace said. “They are indiscriminate at the moment.”

A secondary angle of the incident, captured by a separate news crew, shows another officer striking Brace with a baton.

Appearing in a subsequent cross, Brace confirmed both she and Myers were not seriously injured.

“We’re not too bad,” Brace said, adding, “We’ll have a few bruises tomorrow, but we’re feeling perfectly safe.”

It is understood the footage was captured at a protest which was cleared by police so Trump could walk to a nearby church for a photo-op.

“Usually, police will distinguish between media and protestors,” Armytage told viewers.

“Obviously, in America right now, they are not.”

And that’s how police are treating white reporters holding press passes, let alone the countless protestors calling for an end to racial injustice and state-sanctioned violence.

