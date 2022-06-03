BWS Wants You To Wish It Happy Birthday And In Return, You Could Score Some Sweet Cashola

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with BWS to get you hyped for its 21st.

Turning 21 is a huge deal: sure, here in Australia it comes with fewer milestones, but the cultural overhang from the US means we still treat it as an excuse for a big party. And BWS is no exception.

Ahead of its 21st birthday, BWS is celebrating big: but here’s the thing, they know you probably don’t really care. As they enter their rebellious phase (mine at 21? Oh God, it involved wearing this beanie I bought in Japan with a deer face and tail at the back??? What???), they’re eager to give away a bunch of cash for you to celebrate — and all you have to do is wish them a happy birthday.

Okay, it requires a little more than putting ‘hbd x’ on their Facebook wall. If you head over to their birthday site (so extra), there’s a range of birthday wishes you can help grant to make their big day super special, and in return, you’ll get that sweet cash, baby.

Our favourite of the bunch is the chance to win $500 for creating a BWS birthday fit. Simply create an orange outfit with their logo however you can, from spandex to hot-glue gun creations, eleganza extravaganza to cardboard box costumes, and boom — perfect bday outfit. Like any 21-year-old, BWS just wants it to be funny and flashy: you can do that, right? But you’ll have to hurry as there are only a number of spots per birthday task.

But if you don’t have custom couture in your wheelhouse, there’s a heap of other bday tasks you can complete to win some cash — or simply just enter their $21K to be won each week in June* promotion

How’s that for a post-party goodie bag?

*AU res (excl. NT) 18+ only. Promotor’s employees & immediate families can’t enter major draw/win major prizes. Runs 12.01am 1/6/22 to 11.59pm 30/6/22 AEST. Max 1 major draw entry p/person & max 1 b’day msg p/person (which can give bonus entry to major draw). Msg types subject to availability. Msg content/format rules apply. Prizes for each msg type capped & awarded as digital Vault Pays-enabled Prepaid Mastercard®. Major prize ($21k) draws: 12pm on 8, 15, 22 June & 1 Jul ’22. Max 1 major prize p/person (except SA). Full Ts&Cs: bwsbirthday.com.au. BWS – Beer Wine Spirits ABN 77159767843. ACT TP22/00710, SA T22/545, NSW TP/00366.