Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Never had that point been proven more convincingly than when Queensland photographer Carl Stanojevic became the most chivalrous bin-taker-out-er-er to have ever lived by taking his neighbours bins out … on a date.

For the rest of us normies, taking the bins out is a weekly occurrence that doesn’t spark a whole lotta joy. However, in the eyes of Stanojevic, that one night of the week represents an opportunity to take a joke so ridiculously far that it makes headlines across the world with the New York Post even picking up the story.

It all began when Stanojevic received a simple request from his neighbour Nick Doherty, asking if the fellow Mackay resident could take his bins out.

It was all in the semantics for Australia’s most eligible bin-bachelor, telling The Guardian that his neighbour “said take my bin out. If he had said put my bin out it would have been just a normal day in Mackay”.

Chatting to the ABC, Stanojevic that his neighbour jokingly floated the expedition after clocking the double entendre. “He is going, ‘Yep, go everywhere’ … so I thought, Yep, I’d go everywhere.” Beautiful scenes. Brings a tear to my eye.

The trip covered pubs, hardware stores, fast food joints, the harbour, the local dump, a payphone booth and the fish and chip shop. The whole excursion was approximately five hours long, which I reckon is the perfect way to spend a summer’s day in the holiday break.

Smh, this bin gets more action than me. Where can I find someone who will take me to all these #exotic locations?

If Stanojevic is ever in need of a new career path, perhaps the Mackay regional tourism board can offer him a full-time position.