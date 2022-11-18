Australia Post has apologised “unreservedly” after photos of a very poorly worded sign in an Adelaide post office circled social media this week.
The sign in the Rundle Mall shop’s window was meant to communicate that they didn’t have the right equipment and lighting to take photos that met the specifications for Indian passports.
Instead, it read: “We unfortunately CANNOT take INDIAN photos”.
The photo was shared on the @justadelaidethings Instagram page on Thursday and it attracted a lot of understandably concerned and outraged comments.
“They might not [have] intended, but the sign is misleading and sounds like a racist remark,” one commenter wrote.
Australia Post said in a statement it would investigate the issue and “will take appropriate action”, but said it was clear the sign was poorly worded.
“Australia Post apologises unreservedly to the community for any offence caused by an unauthorised sign recently displayed,” the statement read.
“As soon as we were made aware, we immediately removed the sign and have spoken with the team member concerned.”
It said some of Australia Post’s photos for Indian passports had been rejected recently, which may have been the reasoning behind the sign.
“While the wording of this sign is inexcusable, we understand the Indian Consulate had rejected a number of customers’ passport photos provided by this Post Office,” the statement read.
“We have reached out to the High Commission of India to understand the issue with the photographs, so we can rectify this urgently.”
Australia Post said the sign did not reflect the company’s values.
“It’s especially disappointing given Australia Post prides itself on its commitment to inclusion and diversity both across our workforce and within our communities.”
Fkn yikes. Let’s hope this kind of slip never happens again!
