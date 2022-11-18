Australia Post has apologised “unreservedly” after photos of a very poorly worded sign in an Adelaide post office circled social media this week.

The sign in the Rundle Mall shop’s window was meant to communicate that they didn’t have the right equipment and lighting to take photos that met the specifications for Indian passports.

Instead, it read: “We unfortunately CANNOT take INDIAN photos”.

The photo was shared on the @justadelaidethings Instagram page on Thursday and it attracted a lot of understandably concerned and outraged comments.

“They might not [have] intended, but the sign is misleading and sounds like a racist remark,” one commenter wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShitAdelaide Official (@justadelaidethings)

Australia Post said in a statement it would investigate the issue and “will take appropriate action”, but said it was clear the sign was poorly worded.

“Australia Post apologises unreservedly to the community for any offence caused by an unauthorised sign recently displayed,” the statement read.