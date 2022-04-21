A$AP Rocky has been arrested in Los Angeles in connection to a shooting in Hollywood late last year.

Per the Los Angeles Times, the rapper was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning when he got off his private plane. He had just returned from Barbados, where he was holidaying with Rihanna — who is currently heavily pregnant with their first child.

Los Angeles Police Department allege A$AP Rocky (aka Rakim Mayers) assaulted an acquaintance with a deadly weapon in November following an argument that escalated. One person was shot during the incident. The victim sustained a minor injury that was later treated medically and the suspect — now identified as Mayers — fled on foot with two other men.

XXL Magazine reported that A$AP’s bail has been set to USD$550,000 (AUD$739,000).

33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021. pic.twitter.com/YeV9w2udDL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 20, 2022

Apparently, LAPD detectives have been keeping an eye on Mayers for a while and tracked his journey back into the US from Barbados this week.

A source also told LA Times that investigators had searched through A$AP Rocky’s home after he was arrested and took several boxes of evidence from his house.

More to come.