90s Icons Aqua Are Set To Headline A Huge Nostalgic Aussie Tour, So Come On Barbie Let’s Go Party

In absolutely massive news for your friend who never emotionally left the nineties, pop music icons of the decade Aqua are about to headline a HUGE tour of Australia.

Aqua’s 2024 tour will mark the first time the Danish-Norwegian band has been Down Under since 2018.

Don’t let the Barbie vibes stop. Image: supplied.

In case you’ve somehow forgotten, Aqua is the band behind such hits as “Doctor Jones,” and “Lollipop (Candyman)“.

Oh, and a little song by the name of “Barbie Girl”. You might have heard of it.

I am immediately taken back to the good old days.

Strictly speaking, the “good old days” for me are the early 2000s. But I had SingStar 90s on Playstation 2, so I’m something of a cultured Zoomer.

When are Aqua touring Australia in 2024?

Aqua’s big Aussie tour begins on March 21 in Brisbane at the Entertainment Centre.

Then it’s at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena the next day.

Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena will be feeling the 90s fever on March 24.

The group will then perform at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on March 26.

And finally, the big 90s blowout will finish in Perth on March 28 at the RAC Arena.

Who else is performing with Aqua Down Under?

Joining the best party since 1999 are other theme fitting musical acts such as 2 Unlimited, East 17, Phats & Small, Big Brovaz, Booty Luv, and Urban Cookie Collective.

Aqua have even shared a video to promote the brand new tour.

Even though 2023 might have been the year of Barbenheimer, the fun doesn’t need to stop.

Make 2024 Barbie Again.

When do tickets go on sale for Aqua’s Australian tour?

If you’re looking at getting tickets, the presale begins Tuesday 23rd January, 10am AEDT, and ends Thursday 25 January, 9am AEDT.

The general tickets go on sale Thursday 25 January at 10am AEDT.

Tickets can be purchased from Tiketek.com here.

See you 90s (and eligible 00s) girlies there! XOXO