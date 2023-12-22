Here’s How You Can Swipe 3 Months Of Apple Music For Free Bc We Know You Love A Bargain

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If there’s one thing you gotta know about me, it’s this: I love free shit. And a good playlist. Okay, that’s two things, but you get the point. The important thing is that I can sniff out a good deal from a mile away and that’s what led me to this absolute steal from Apple Music.

You see, the folks over at Apple Music are giving out three-month subscriptions for – get this – free. Consider me sold.

Usually, an Apple Music subscription will set you back $12.99 per month, or $39 for three. For a music library containing over a hundred million songs and an easy-to-use interface, it’s all worth it.

Now you might be thinking to yourself, “I am a Spotify girlie through and through”. And I hear you.

The two music apps are incredibly similar. Both offer a comparable music catalogue, the ability to download your favourite tracks and play them offline, see lyrics in real-time, find new music personalised just for you, and discover curated playlists from its editors.

But what many of you don’t know is that Apple Music has the better audio quality. Capable of handling up to 24-bit/192kHz, the app is packing that extra oomph for the real audiophiles in the club.

In comparison, Spotify can only hit a maximum of 160kbit/s. So if audio quality is muy importanté to you, Apple Music is a no-brainer.

Apple also has this fun feature called “Apple Music Sing” which is very reminiscent of Singstar (IYKYK). Using any lyrics-enhanced track, you can dial down the vocals of a song and read the words on-screen to get your karaoke on from the comfort of your home. Mariah Carey, we’re coming for ya.

Now, let’s talk deals.

First things first. There’s one important thing to note and it’s that this offer is open to Apple users (with iOS16+) and new subscribers only. Yes, I know, it’s a dog-eat-dog world.

How to redeem your Apple Music three-month free trial

Image: The Big Lebowski, Working Title Films.

Here’s how you can redeem this offer:

Whip out your iPhone, iPad, or Mac running the latest software. Either download or open the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and sign in with your Apple ID. If the offer doesn’t appear immediately after launching the app, head to the Listen Now tab where it should appear. Hit “Redeem”.

And that’s all, folks!

Once you’re signed up, you can listen to Apple Music anywhere – from any Apple device to your car, as well as Google Nest, Alexa and even your PlayStation or Xbox.

And *technically*, so long as you claimed the offer using an Apple device, you should be able to sign into your account and access your subscription on any Windows or Android device as well.

That all said, there are no lock-in contracts or anything that can stop you from returning to your streaming platform of choice at the end of the trial.

You better make a move, this deal is only available from now until January 8, 2024. Get it here and happy screaming in the car at the top of your lungs this summer.