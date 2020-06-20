CONTENT WARNING: This article deals with sexual assault

Baby Driver and The Fault In Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who claims that she met him on social media in 2014.

A Twitter user named Gabby shared the story overnight, saying that she sent Elgort a direct message on Twitter, just days before her 17th birthday, and he responded.

She claims that he directed her to his private Snapchat account, before initiating a meeting in person. She said:

“I was only fucking 17. And he was in his 20s. He knew what he was doing. I’m not posting this to ‘clout chase’ because I simply don’t care for that. I’m posting this so I can finally heal and I know I’m not alone and he’s done this to other girls. Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted me when I was 17.”

She went on to share that she has “panic attacks” and goes to therapy in the wake of the alleged incident, adding:

“I was just a kid and was a fan of him. So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were, ‘We need to break you in.’ I WASNT there in that moment mentally. I dissociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone and I was in shock … I couldn’t leave, I was only 5’2″ and 98 pounds.”

She also claims that Ansel Elgort attempted to initiate a threesome with a friend who was also underage, and asked her not to tell anyone because it would “ruin his career.”

She then shared a screenshot of an alleged DM conversation between herself and the actor, and a photo purportedly showing the two of them sitting next to each-other.

Ansel Elgort, who appears in the upcoming West Side Story remake, has not yet responded to the allegations. His most recent social media post is a #blackouttuesday tile on Instagram.