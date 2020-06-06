Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian has announced that he’s vacating his seat on the board of the company he founded fifteen years ago, so that a black person can take his spot.

He released a statement about his decision overnight, saying:

I co-founded Reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging. It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country. I’m writing this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?” I have resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp. I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.

Alexis Ohanian married Serena Williams in 2017, and the couple have a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

He said that he believes the Reddit board will follow through, and in a follow-up statement, announced he has no plans to get a haircut as “the lion’s mane must thrive.”

Also:

No, I have no plans to get a haircut anytime soon.

This lion's mane must thrive. ???? — Alexis Ohanian Sr. ???? (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020