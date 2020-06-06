If you’re looking for a way to show your support for the Black Lives Matter movement, but maybe can’t make it to a physical protest, you can join in on the NSW Aboriginal Land Council’s #FourThreeTwo minute of silence at 4:32pm today.

Thousands of Australians are taking to the streets today to protest the terrifyingly high number of black deaths in custody or at the hands of law enforcement.

If you’re wondering why the time is so specific, it’s because a staggering 432 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men, women and children have died in police custody in the last 30 years and quite frankly, it’s time to change that. Actually, it was probably time to change that after the 1st death in custody, but here we are 30 years later.

To take part and show your support and solidarity to those 432 people who have unfairly died in police custody in the last 30 years, NSW Aboriginal Land Council is urging us all to take a minute of silence at 4:32pm to honour those who died in custody.

They’re also asking us to use the hashtag #FourThreeTwo at precisely 4:32pm (NSW time) today to help spread the message that enough is enough and we’re simply not going to sit by and let this happen anymore.

“The #FourThreeTwo campaign calls on all Australians to head to their driveways, balconies, verandas or wherever you wish to pay your respects and stop for a minute’s silence at 4:32pm on Saturday afternoon,” a previous post on the NSW Aboriginal Land Council Instagram read. “Use social media to send a message that deaths in custody can no longer be tolerated. Post your videos, photos or a simple note using #FourThreeTwo and #432

Black Lives Matter. Aboriginal Lives Matter. Together we can make a difference for all

#blacklivesmatter.”

Whether it’s for health reasons, prior commitments or travel issues, not all of us can physically take to the streets to protest right now, and that’s okay. But what you can do is use this time to educate yourself and show support and solidarity to those in the Indigenous community who are still losing their lives at the hands of those who are supposed to be protecting and serving ALL Australians.

If you’re keen to do some further reading, here are just a few of the recently-published resources we’ve put together.

READ MORE 12 Books Worth Reading If You're Looking For Ways To Educate Yourself On Black History

READ MORE Aussie Reporter's Remarks On US Protests Show How Easily Black Deaths Are Forgotten Back Home