The Coalition’s pre-election budget for the 2022-23 financial year is here and it has underwhelmed everyone so we obviously found all the spicy reactions.

The budget was its last-ditch pitch to sway voters before it calls an election for May but it’s been a cash-splash with little substance.

Petrol is set to cost about $15 less per tank thanks to a cut to the fuel excise, middle-income earners will get a $1500 bonus in their tax returns in July and welfare recipients will receive an automatic one-off payment of $250 in April.

But below the surface, not much changes.

Funding to our essential systems and services remains as is, wage growth is expected to stagnate and vulnerable Australians go without adequate support.

Needless to say: people have a lot of thoughts, feelings and concerns about this gutless budget that mostly ignores issues like gender equality, climate change and the high cost of living.

Let’s dive in.

The first losers in this budget are all Australians who are forking out more and more for goods and services under soaring inflation but not seeing wage grow to match.

You can’t fix almost a decade of wage stagnation by taxpayer funded cash handouts. #Budget2022 — Josh Bornstein (@JoshBBornstein) March 28, 2022

So let me get this straight…this budget gives Gerry Harvey an extra $9,075 every year, while the rest of us get $420 as a one-off pat on the head. When’s that election happening again?#Budget2022 — Piers Mitchem (@piersmitchem) March 29, 2022

Next are low-income earners, welfare recipients, pensioners and concession card holders who will get a $250 slap in the face next month. A lil drip of money is nice, but welfare payments still keep people living in poverty.

People who earn up to $126,000 per year will get $420 back in their tax, while people who rely on government payments will only get $250. Because the more you earn, the more government support you need? 🙄#Budget2022 #auspol — Tammy (@TammyWolffs) March 29, 2022

As always, women lose big time.

Frydenberg talking about “more women in the workplace” in #Budget2022 as if the Coalition hasn’t spent this entire year demeaning women and victim-survivors of sexual assault in their own workplace. Shameful. — Srishti Chatterjee 🏳️‍⚧️ (@srxshteax) March 29, 2022

I love how Scott thinks that $250 and a Jenny video will erase: – #CostOfLiving pressure

– Vaccine stroll-out

– Women’s issues

– Climate inaction

– RATs supplies

– Corruption and rorts

– Flood/fire responses

– Christian Porter

– Subs contract #auspol#Budget2022 — Women for Australia (W4A) (@Women4Aus) March 29, 2022

We’ve had 5 women killed by male violence in Australia in the past week. Instead of genuinely investing in prevention to protect women & children, Morrison Gov trying to pass a bill this week that drive such abuse underground, out of fear of families being torn apart. #Budget2022 — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) March 29, 2022

Save us your crocodile tears, @JoshFrydenberg. Women have been telling you what we need and you have ignored us. What kind of plan for women’s safety doesn’t include family violence leave? #Budget2022 — Emeline Gaske (@emelinegaske) March 29, 2022

No changes have been made to uni or TAFE funding either, leaving young people to flail around in deep water some more after years of funding cuts.

More money for apprenticeships… what about those who want to go to TAFE or uni? Where’s the funding for them? Also, considering the majority of apprenticeships are in highly masculine industries, what about for young women? #auspol #Budget2022 — Dr Blair Williams🏳️‍🌈♀️💉💉💉 (@BlairWilliams26) March 29, 2022

And our flora and fauna will continue to burn and drown because there was zero direct funding for renewable energy in the budget. Nothing.

The Greens and leader Adam Bandt obviously went off at Treasurer Josh Frydenberg for his piss-weak budget and said it left young people, women and the environment behind.

Josh Frydenberg finishes his speech by saying that our country is being ‘tested’ by drought, fire, and floods. So why does he want more coal and gas? — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) March 29, 2022

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese also gave his two cents on the government’s budget on Wednesday morning.

He told ABC News Breakfast the Coalition had no plan and no idea.

“This has all the sincerity of a fake tan. This is a plan for an election, not a plan for Australia’s future and I think people will see it for what it is,” he said.

Speaking on Tuesday evening he said the government had nothing to show for its high budget deficit.

Labor is due to reveal the opposition’s proposed budget later this week.