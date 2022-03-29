The Coalition’s pre-election budget for the 2022-23 financial year is here and it has underwhelmed everyone so we obviously found all the spicy reactions.

The budget was its last-ditch pitch to sway voters before it calls an election for May but it’s been a cash-splash with little substance.

Cash Bonuses & Cheaper Petrol: 7 Big Takeaways From The Federal Budget

Petrol is set to cost about $15 less per tank thanks to a cut to the fuel excise, middle-income earners will get a $1500 bonus in their tax returns in July and welfare recipients will receive an automatic one-off payment of $250 in April.

But below the surface, not much changes.

Funding to our essential systems and services remains as is, wage growth is expected to stagnate and vulnerable Australians go without adequate support.

Needless to say: people have a lot of thoughts, feelings and concerns about this gutless budget that mostly ignores issues like gender equality, climate change and the high cost of living.

Let’s dive in.

The first losers in this budget are all Australians who are forking out more and more for goods and services under soaring inflation but not seeing wage grow to match.

Next are low-income earners, welfare recipients, pensioners and concession card holders who will get a $250 slap in the face next month. A lil drip of money is nice, but welfare payments still keep people living in poverty.

As always, women lose big time.

No changes have been made to uni or TAFE funding either, leaving young people to flail around in deep water some more after years of funding cuts.

And our flora and fauna will continue to burn and drown because there was zero direct funding for renewable energy in the budget. Nothing.

The Greens and leader Adam Bandt obviously went off at Treasurer Josh Frydenberg for his piss-weak budget and said it left young people, women and the environment behind.

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese also gave his two cents on the government’s budget on Wednesday morning.

He told ABC News Breakfast the Coalition had no plan and no idea.

“This has all the sincerity of a fake tan. This is a plan for an election, not a plan for Australia’s future and I think people will see it for what it is,” he said.

Speaking on Tuesday evening he said the government had nothing to show for its high budget deficit.

Labor is due to reveal the opposition’s proposed budget later this week.

