Get ready to cover yourself in body glitter and dig your fave platform sneakers out of the cupboard again because The Vengaboys have announced a massive Australian tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Yep, the Vengabus is *still* running after all these years — I wonder if it has priority seating though?
The beloved Dutch Eurodance legends will be headed down under in February for a string of 18+ shows around Australia. They’ll also be bringing a few mates and school disco essentials along for the late summer road trip including “Sexy Eyes” singer Whigfield, “I Like To Move It” bopmaker King Julia— I mean Reel2Reel and resident DJ Nick Skitz.
It’s a whopper of a tour too — when they say Aus-wide they really do mean it. The Vengabus will be hooning through just about every state around the country with stops in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and even Cairns.
It really is an inter-city disco and I have no choice but to deeply respect it.
Just imagine being in the middle of the sweaty, late-summer dance floor when “Boom Boom Boom Boom” goes off. It’s going to be absolutely bonkers.
The new Vengaboys tour is their second attempt at coming to Australia after the So Pop tour is 2020 was sadly cancelled. But now they’re coming back to the island and fingers crossed nothing will stand in the way of this grown-up school disco energy.
Tickets for all the shows will be on sale from 12pm noon on Wednesday November 2. There’s also a cheeky presale for Frontier members which kicks off from 12 noon on Monday October 31.
Alert your mates, get some canteen money from Mum and stock up on whistles and glow sticks ‘cos we’ll see you on the floor right in front of the fog machine.
The Vengaboys 25th Anniversary Australian Tour 2023
Feat. Whigfield, Alice DJ, N-Trance, Reel 2 Reel ft. The Mad Stuntman & Nick Skitz
Wednesday 8 February
Gilligan’s
Cairns, QLD
TICKETS
Thursday 9 February
The Fortitude Music Hall
Brisbane, QLD
TICKETS
Saturday 11 February
Night Quarter
Sunshine Coast, QLD
TICKETS
Sunday 12 February
Forum
Melbourne, VIC
TICKETS
Thursday 16 February
Big Top
Sydney, NSW
TICKETS
Saturday 18 February
Hindley Street Music Hall
Adelaide, SA
TICKETS
Sunday 19 February
Metro City
Perth, WA
TICKETS
