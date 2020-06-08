Have you been missing music festivals and gigs in general like crazy? Extremely same – one of the biggest cultural losses COVID-19 stole from us was 2020’s lineup of boonta music fests.

HOWEVER. Of course, people are figuring out how to get shit going again with our new social distancing rules, which look likely to stick around for some time. Enter Airwaves Music Festival, a drive-in event up on the Sunshine Coast.

Yep, this is a music fest where you cruise on in, hang in your vehicle and enjoy tunes with 300 other punters, who are also safely ensconced in their own set of wheels. Genius, right?

According to 9News, Airwaves Music Festival will be held in Nambour, and have a niche-but-great lineup of bands like locals The Dreggs, Melbourne’s The Pierce Brothers and The Chats.

Are you thinking “what about food and bevs”? Well, the organisers are all fucking over it. They’re doing contactless ticketing, distributing hand sanitiser and all food and drinks will be brought to cars.

Airwaves Music Festival is being held on Friday, July 10, to Sunday, July 12, with each night fitting 300 vehicles. If you’re keen, you can cop tickets via OzTix.