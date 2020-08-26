Thanks for signing up!

Riley Gale, the frontman of influential American thrash metal band Power Trip, has passed away at the age of 35.

In a statement issued by his family through the band’s social media, his death was confirmed to have occurred overnight in the US.

A cause of death has not been confirmed.

“Riley was a friend, a brother, a son,” the statement reads.

“Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends.”

His family and bandmates also encouraged fans to share their memories of Riley and to donate to Dallas Hope Charities – an inclusive and progressive not-for-profit which support marginalised people in Texas, the state where the band formed in 2008.

“We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind,” the statement reads.

