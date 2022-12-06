Huge news for everyone who didn’t make it to Good Things festival last weekend (or the sneaky warm-up show in Collingwood), Melbourne indie pop-punk legends Kisschasy have announced a whole tour for next year. Prepare for your do-do’s to be woah-oh’d because this is going to be bloody large.

The very special reunion tour will see Kisschasy smash out shows in capital cities and a select couple of regional hotspots in May next year. It’s their first full Australian tour since their farewell shows back in 2015 so you can bet your ass the lid is very much going to be ripped off at every stop along the way.

“We’re really excited to breathe new life into these songs that we remain very proud of,” Kisschasy frontman Darren Cordeaux said in a press release.

“It’s humbling that our fan base endures almost a decade after we hung up our instruments and it’s reminded us that we created something very special together; a body of work that has managed to stand the test of time.

“This tour is for those who still hold our songs dear and have been waiting since we closed that curtain in 2015. We can’t wait to see you again.”

Kisschasy’s big reunion tour kicks off at the Princess Theatre in Brisbane on May 4 before hitting Adelaide, Perth and Canberra. The beloved four-piece will then head east and whip down the coast before winding everything up in Torquay on May 19 — a fitting final show for Mornington Penninsula’s finest export.

Tickets for all the shows are on sale at 10am on Tuesday December 13 and, as always, a cheeky presale is happening on Thursday December 8. You can find all the details and important info on the tour’s website.

Go on, gather your mates and get ready to enter the mosh for these supremely spesh shows. This is the way it goes.

Kisschasy Reunion Tour 2023

Thursday, May 4

Princess Theatre

Brisbane Qld

Friday, May 5

The Gov

Adelaide SA

Saturday, May 6

Badlands

Perth WA

Wednesday, May 10

UC Hub

Canberra ACT

Thursday, May 11

Uni Bar

Wollongong NSW

Friday, May 12

Metro Theatre

Sydney NSW

Saturday, May 13

Cambridge Hotel

Newcastle NSW

Thursday, May 18

Corner Hotel

Melbourne Vic

Friday, May 19

Torquay Hotel

Torquay Vic