Give Us All Your Goss On Live Music & You Could Win $500

Already planning your next splurge on concert tickets? Good news, you could win back some of that money just by telling us all about it.

Just think about how many Jonas Brothers concert outfits you’ll be able to buy with a $500 gift card across multiple big-name brands.

You can finally get that Polaroid camera you’ve wanted for ages to capture the precious moments with your friends. How else will you subtly brag on social media? (We’re targeting ourselves here, don’t worry.)

Or even get some camping gear for your next festival. You know, so you’re not sleeping on actual rocks and feel like it the next day?

Or how about skydiving as live music plays in the background, ’cause why the hell not at this stage? (As we refuse to be boring in the stories that we tell our grandkids.)

Look, we can’t enter, so please, do it for us.

That’s half a grand up for grabs for very little effort. All you have to do is enter below and you’ll be one step closer to free money. (We’re not jealous at all, not us, no sir, ahaaaaa.)

No really, get that bag sis below.