FOMO Festival is known for pulling the juiciest of line-ups and this year was no different. Thousands flocked to Parramatta Park earlier this month to lose their shit over Lizzo, BROCKHAMPTON, Kaytranada, Rico Nasty, Madeon + more.

Chillinit (and mates Triple One) had the crowd going batshit. Rico Nasty pulled off an unforgettable set. Madeon’s production and visuals had us in awe. Lizzo reminded us that none of us are worthy to be in her presence. And no one could keep up with BROCKHAMPTON’s explosive set.

Check the pics out for yourselves.



