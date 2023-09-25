Here’s How You Could Cop $1K And A Stall At Our Festival Happening In Melbourne Next Month

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with BWS to bring a festival to all the alcohol-free folks out there.
Cool creators unite! If you’re looking to get a bunch of eyes on your work, we’re teaming up with BWS to give you a killer opp to flaunt your stuff at our upcoming festival, Oksoberfest. It’s a one-day sober event here to shatter the alcohol-fuelled stereotype that says you need booze to have fun. And everyone’s welcome – even if you do like a tipple!
It’s all going down on October 28 at the Foodstore in Brunswick, Melbourne. It will be jam-packed with live music, workshops, food vendors, and more low/no-alcohol drinks than you can shake a stick at.
And we want you to be a part of it! How cool would it be to fling your goods next to all that?
On top of a stall, winning businesses will also cop an easy $1K to spend!
We’re looking for stallholders to fall into one of the following categories:
- Homewares
- Ceramics
- Vintage resale
- Illustrator, artist or photographer original pieces
- Plants / Florals
- Beauty
- Candles
- Adult fashion
- Jewellery & fashion accessories
All you’ve got to do is give us your best elevator pitch and enter your deets in the form below, and we’ll hit you up on October 9 if you’re successful!
If you’re the deso of the group, or have never understood the appeal of a vodka soda, Oksoberfest has entered the chat. It’s a refreshingly judgement-free zone, slinging whatever floats your boat in the low-alc stratosphere. So, no matter what type of tipple you’re into, you’ll find something up your alley.
Fill it in ASAP – it’s easier than going on Shark Tank.
Complete all entry fields in the submission form to go into the entry. T&Cs apply, entries close 11:59pm 7th October 2023. Winning stallholders will be notified on the 9th of October 2023.
Image Credit: Fox / The Simpsons