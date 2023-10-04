I Implemented A Bunch Of TikTok Productivity Hacks & Here’s What Actually Worked

Adobe MAX, the Creativity Conference is back for another year. If you want to feel inspired and hear from some of the top creatives in the world, join the virtual conference streaming in Australia on the 11th and 12th of October.

My TikTok FYP knows I want to be more productive. Not in an every-second-must-be-optimised-because-time-is-money way but more like a, we-only-have-a-certain-number-of-years-to-achieve-our-goals way.

Because I interact with people who are making the most of our 24 hours, the algorithm shows me hack after hack to help organise my life, and in turn, free up precious hours for the fun things in life. Like watching Netflix without feeling an impending sense of doom. You know, the usual.

I tried out a few productivity hacks from the clock app, and here’s how it went.

Wake-up without scrolling (you can do it)

First things first, a wake up call. According to the TikTok girlies, we shouldn’t be scrolling (AKA burning our retinas with a bright, glowing screen) as soon as we wake up.

Apparently doing this can stress our nervous system out (seeing all of the world news and every single person you’ve ever met living their best life in the one place? Why would you think that?) so, I committed to getting out of bed as soon as my phone alarm went off.

I tried to get a separate alarm clock but it wasn’t waking me up reliably enough. A compromise is a phone alarm but no peeking until I’ve (at least) brushed my teeth.

So far, so good. I got out of bed at 7am on the first day and got in close to 10K steps before work started at 9am. A big, productive slay.

Money, money, money

I know, I know. I was that person too. The type of person who would look at their account once on payday and then cringe every time I tapped my card, praying to the broke Gods that the transaction went through.

That was until I began following financial TikTokers. Every person’s money approach is different but through this silly clock app, I began learning more about financial literacy and even implemented a budgeting spreadsheet system. It helps me to keep track of exactly where my money is going.

This may not be new to some of you (a budget, revolutionary) but for me, it’s changed my relationship with money and helped me get closer to the lifestyle and goals I want. Thank you, TikTok girlies.

Creativity under pressure

If you search ‘productivity hack’ into the TikTok search bar, the first technique to pop up is the Pomodoro Technique. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s essentially a timer where you do focused work for 25 minutes. Once the timer buzzes, you take a break for five minutes. Once you’ve done four quarters, you take a longer break before starting the process over again.

It’s a classic for a reason and even a new(ish) app like TikTok isn’t going to change that.

As a Gemini with a million different interests, hobbies and a semi-crippling internet addiction, the Pomodoro technique is the perfect way to stay on track and power through that to-do list.

This week, I used the Pomodoro technique at my 9-5, while I was working on a new brand kit for a side gig, and creating some dinner party menus for my upcoming housewarming (don’t @ me, I work well under pressure).

To get inspired, I tried Adobe Express. It features a generative AI tool called Firefly that’s integrated into Adobe Creative Cloud apps. It helps you to stay creative and get work done more quickly. There are new text effects, Generative Fill and Generative Recolour (i.e. the clever AI tool can help you to fix up an image).

As a words girlie, I love the Text To Image feature where you can put in a word-based prompt and Firefly will generate the image for you. The future is here, folks.

Get rid of your (IRL) baggage

Like many of us, I’m worried about the effects my consumption habits have on the planet. Because of this, I tend to hold onto things for as long as I can. Even if I haven’t worn them in six years (true story). But, as I saw on TikTok, holding onto literal baggage means that you don’t have space for anything new.

This week, I’ve moved house which is kind of an enforced clean out but boy, does it feel good. It can be overwhelming staring at an overflowing cupboard but Polly Sayer on TikTok has some great tips to help you get rid of junk.

Clear out your digital space, you detty pig

Similar to my wardrobe, I’m also guilty of letting my digital cupboard (AKA, my laptop’s desktop) pile up with random documents and screenshots. I always worry that if I delete an asset, within thirty minutes my manager will want that one specific detail of a job that’s been live for a year.

According to the TikTok space, clearing out your digital home is just as important as your IRL one – which makes sense given we spend upwards of eight hours a day on our computers.

So, there you have it. While we’re only human, a few of these productivity tips may help you feel slightly more organised and lighter in this chaotic bloody world.

Image credit: Legally Blonde, MGM Studios