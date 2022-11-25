It’s coming on Christmas, and if you’re anything like me you’ll be starting to sweat a little about how expensive everything is about to get. I spend so much money each December on gifts, food, drinks — I don’t even know where most of it actually goes, all I know is that it goes.

It can be a little daunting staring headlong into holidays (with no pay of course) combined with all these extra expenses. Not to mention, most people are already feeling the pinch pretty hard due to that pesky little cost of living crisis and all that cheeky inflation.

Well, all is not lost. Turns out there are actually heaps of money-saving hacks out there, and a lot of friendly Aussie influencers who want to share them. Who knew scrolling TikTok could actually be helpful IRL?

Bet You Didn’t Know These Money Saving Hacks From TikTok

Figure Out Your “Cost Per Wear”

This hack comes from Invest With Queenie, a former marketing manager with some seriously handy money-saving hacks up her sleeve. This one in particular hits the spot, especially if you’re fighting the urge to make a few purchases during the Black Friday or Boxing Day sales. Think about it — will that top really be worth it if you break down the costs per wear?

Get A Money Tin And Stick To A Weekly Contribution

In her TikTok bio the user who posted this hack describes herself as a “savings queen”, and boy has she got the hacks to back it up. This hack is really so simple — all you have to do is get a money box or tin (old school!) and pop a consistent weekly cash contribution in. Make sure you don’t open it ’til the end of the year!

Do You Know What These Tickets Mean At Coles?

Another one from Invest With Queenie, and while it might seem pretty obvious it’s actually really important to train your eye to notice these tickets and what they mean. Dunno bout you, but my eyes are usually glazed over in the supermarket.

Always taking note of prices that have been marked down will inevitably lead to savings. It’s so much better than heading into your weekly shop totally ignorant of what’s on sale!

Plan Your Sales Shopping

If you’re a little impulsive as a shopper, but don’t want to miss out on any sales this year, you might want to plan ahead. Two Broke Chicks on TikTok have put together a clever little spreadsheet of all the Black Friday sales, and it’s a great way to keep track of what’s on sale without getting totally distracted and tempted to buy stuff you just don’t need.

Shop These Bougie Product Dupes At Kmart

If you’re looking to save a bit of cash on household essentials, Kmart is always going to be your go-to. Luckily for us TikTok user Tashya consistently posts about high-end product dupes available at Kmart for all us bougie but broke girlies. Check out this gorge dupe for the spenny Laneige lip mask.

Sure, lettuce may be under $10 now but times are still pretty tough. Head to our Bougie But Broke vertical — brought to you by Cheddar — for more money saving hacks.