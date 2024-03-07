The Best Portable Pizza Ovens Worth Investing If You’d Like A Piece Of The Big Pizza Pie

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, I don’t need to tell you how good it is to shovel a big, ol’ slice of cheesy pizza down ya gob. Whether it’s a fully loaded meat stack or a classic Hawaiian (pineapple on pizza is elite, come for me, I dare ya), there’s honestly nothing I’d rather pair with a crisp glass of ice-cold Coke and some crunchy garlic bread. And while you can cook up a pizza in a standard kitchen oven, it never tastes quite as good as one out of a proper pizza oven.

Right now, you’re probably picturing a traditional pizza oven, you know the massive, stone or woodfire ovens, plonked out the back of your favourite Italian restaurants. Well, yes, those baddies make delicious pizza, but you can also get small portable pizza ovens these days that take up less room while still allowing you to cook restaurant-quality pizza at home.

I shit you not. I’ve got one, and we use it at least once a week to cook up pizzas so good you’d reckon someone’s nonna whipped ’em up. If this whole shebang has your mouth watering, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve hunted down the best portable ovens you can buy in Australia, so you can enjoy a good eight to 18 inches.

The Best Portable Pizza Ovens in Australia

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven

Want a delicious pizza cooked in the same amount of time it took your ex to finish (60 seconds)? Great! Then you’ll enjoy Ooni’s Koda 12. This portable pizza oven is compact, super easy to set up, lightweight, and has foldable legs to make storage a bit easier. All you need to do is connect it to a gas bottle, turn up the heat and place your pizza on the stone baking board. I actually reviewed the Koda 12 not long ago, if you wanna read all my thots and feelings, right this way.

Gozney Arc

Fresh outta the oven (read: launching today) Gozney’s new Arc pizza oven allows you to cook restaurant-worthy pizza in as little as 60 seconds. The biggest difference between this little slice dealer and its competitors is that it has lateral side burners that give you more control, consistency and space when cooking. Plus, it has a built-in digital thermometer that alerts you when you’ve reached the perfect temperature.

MasterPro Electric Pizza Maker and Oven

For those of you who have minimal kitchen counter space and zero backyards, the MasterPro is a perfect choice. While this little guy is more compact than your traditional-looking pizza ovens, it’s still equally as effective. It comes with a bottom element that heats the fixed ceramic baking stone to achieve an evenly cooked pizza base, while the top element simultaneously cooks the toppings without burning the cheese (unless, of course, you goof it).

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood-Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven

Another Ooni fan favourite is the Fyra. It’s a lot like the Koda portable pizza oven, with a few small tweaks. For example, the Fyra is actually fuelled by wood pellets, not gas, so you’ll need to get yourself a few bags of those. Despite being a woodfire pizza oven, it’s still just as portable, lightweight and user-friendly as gas pizza ovens. Just don’t be an idiot sandwich and be sure to watch this one while it cooks, chef. You’d hate to burn the ass out of your freshly served pepperoni pizza.

Gozney Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven

Gozney’s Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven is one of the brand’s cheaper choices. It’s gas-powered, super simple to use and engineered to replicate a true wood flame, so you’ll get that authentic, woodfire experience at home, sans the woodfire. If you want the whole experience of an actual wood flame, you can always grab the detachable wood burner that goes with it.

Don’t forget to grab all the other bits you need

As someone who owns a pizza oven, I can confirm that it’s worth having good quality pizza tools like a pizza paddle and a cutting wheel on hand. Here are a few of my personal faves.

