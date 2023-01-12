5 Gratitude Journals Worth Investing If You’ve Entered Your Annual ‘New Year, New Me’ Era

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, if you’re yet to embrace gratitude journaling, you’re bloody missing out. And I’m not just saying that because all the TikTok girlies are doing. According to science, practising gratitude has a whole bunch of mental and physical benefits.

Studies have shown that feeling thankful can improve sleep, mood and immunity, and decrease mental health struggles like depression and anxiety. So why not work a little gratitude journaling into your daily routine? It can be as simple as jotting down three to five things you’re grateful for, or you can go a little deeper and set your intentions for the day, write down daily mantras, track how you’re feeling, and reflect on your day.

Sounds easy enough? If you’re keen to give it a crack, you’ve come to the right place, we’ve found the best gratitude journals in Australia to get you started on your journey.

The Best Gratitude Journals in Australia

Intelligent Change: The Five Minute Journal

Intelligent Change: The Five Minute Journal, $46

Okay, so I might be a bit biased (bc I own, love and use this particular gratitude journal), but this is definitely one of the best gratitude journals on the market. Why? Because it lays everything out so clearly and easily that just by looking at it, you know it’ll likely take you less than five minutes to fill out. I also love that it doesn’t date shame you for missing a day (or 10), you get to put your own date up the top, so if you miss a few days (or months, hehe), you don’t feel ashamed. You simply pick up where you left off. I also love that there’s a morning and night section, so you can set your intentions at the beginning of the day and then reflect on them at the end of it.

Where to buy: Amazon ($46), Revolve ($46)

Typo 2023 Small Weekly Wellness Diary

2023 Small Weekly Wellness Diary, $29.99

The Typo Small Weekly Wellness Diary is where it’s at if you prefer something a little more visual. Not only does it have a mini section on gratitude, but it also tracks your water intake, healthy daily habits, what you loved, what you learnt and what you achieved that week. This little pocket notebook helps you find the positives in your day-to-day.

Where to buy: Typo ($29.99)

Collective Hub Daily Gratitudes Journal

Collective Hub Daily Gratitudes Journal, $29.99

Another good gratitude journal (and one I’m thinking about investing in once I fill my first one) is this one from Collective Hub. You fill out two pages daily, one in the morning and one in the evening. In the AM, you set out your intentions for the day, write your mantra, track your mood and write out what you’re grateful for. Then, in the PM, you reflect on the day — the best moment, the biggest lesson, what you’re proud of, what made you smile, rating the day and what you’re grateful for. It’s a little more detailed than some of the previously mentioned gratitude journals, but it’s 100% worth it if you ask me.

Where to buy: The Iconic ($29.99)

Write To Me Everyday Gratitudes

Write To Me Everyday Gratitudes, $26.95

Look, I won’t lie to you — when I started gratitude journalling, I was sampling and writing down in a blank notepad three things I was grateful for each day. It was messy and disorganised and made me feel very uncomfy just looking at it. So if you’re a little OCD like me but can’t be fucked filling out two pages worth of prompts, this lazy gratitude diary is the perfect place to start. She looks cute, your thoughts will be neat, and it still prompts you enough that you’ll complete it.

Where to buy: Write To Me ($26.95)

Etsy Day of Gratitude Journal

Day of Gratitude Journal ($36.82)

Another one for all my girlies who like to be thorough. The Day of Gratitude Journal allows you to work through a gratitude list, affirmations, intention settings, daily quotes, planning space and evening reflections.

Where to buy: Etsy ($36.82)