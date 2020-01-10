I went away to a small beach town for the holiday break, and was really impressed with how many beach-goers were doing the sun safety thing. Sunscreen reapplications, rashies, hats, beach umbrellas – it was all happening. But let’s talk beach umbrellas, because there were a few absolute BEAUTS on display, and I was so obsessed I went and found out the brand.

As someone who really likes to immerse herself in a very forced way into a 70s aesthetic, I HAD to have this one – which I spotted on the beach before drooling accordingly.

The faded vintage yellow! The fringing!! The FLORAL NAN COUCH UNDERNEATH BIT!!! Christ, it’s so extremely me. So I asked the girl sitting under it where she got it from, and she told be Business & Pleasure Co.

They’re an Aussie company in the business of making beach shades, from umbrellas to tent thingies.

They have premium and “holiday” versions of both beach tents and umbrellas, the holiday version being a more convenient, smaller style ideal for travelling with.

They also do some extremely cute beach chairs, which aren’t a personal vibe because I enjoy lying like a beached whale at all times in the sand. But if you prefer a recline, there’s the Tommy…

Or the 2-Piece Chair:

As well as cooler bags:

Beach bags:

And the best goddamn beach towel I’ve ever seen:

Some styles and colours have sold out, no doubt because bloody everyone in Australia is falling in love with them. My precious umbrella for example is RUDELY sold out, here’s hoping they do a restock soon!