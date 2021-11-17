A health warning about seafood coming out of South Australia has been issued by the Victorian Department of Health, after a slightly alarming gastro outbreak developed over the last month. In sad news for bougie brunches and fancy-ass picky dinners, a lot of the cases have been linked to people eating raw or partially cooked oysters from the neighbouring state.

The health department urged people to be cautious about which sea boogers they’re scoffing down at the moment, noting that there’s been an “increase in cases of Vibrio parahaemolyticus infection” (read: gastro) in the state since the start of October. It stressed that people should not eat any oystie-boys that originated from South Australia.

Victorians are being advised to avoid eating raw or partially cooked oysters that originate from South Australia following an increase in the number of cases of gastroenteritis caused by Vibrio parahaemolyticus. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/XTeMbnt4ri — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) November 16, 2021

This particular strain of gastro that’ll have you likely camped out next to the toot for a bit can also be acquired from eating fish and other seafood, like crabs and lobsters, but that’s much less common. Good to know, though.

As with pretty much all types of gastro bouts, the health department warned that symptoms will likely pop up within 24 hours of gobbling down a contaminated mothershucker. Symptoms can include all the gut-punishing classics: vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pains, nausea, as well as fever, headaches, and muscle aches.

If you find yourself suddenly bowing to the porcelain gods after a weekend seafood sesh, it’s recommended you should avoid all high-risk places like hospitals until at least 48 hours after symptoms have cleared. I don’t know who would be going anywhere but the unholy trinity of couch, dunny, and shower on a loop until they stop exploding at both ends, but good to keep in mind regardless.

The health department reminded everyone that if you do wind up with gastro after a bad batch of South Australian oysters, you should keep your fluids up with things packed with electrolytes, even while you can’t keep anything down. If you’re particularly worried about symptoms, it’s recommended you contact a doctor and see them in a way that won’t expose you to other people who may pick up the tummy bug from you.