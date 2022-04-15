The Australia Electoral Commission has told us that nearly half of all 18-year-olds still need to enrol to vote, so you young people better get your arse into gear and sign up. Do not let the Boomers fuck this up for us again.

An AEC spokesperson said 55.1 per cent of eligible 18-year-olds have signed up so far, as of March 31.

The cut-off date for enrolling is Monday April 18 at 8 PM.

That leaves 44.9 per cent, or 124,259 people, who are eligible to have their say but can’t yet.

Now, this is from before April 10, the day the election was called. But the good people at the AEC tell us this is the best available data.

The spokesperson said lots of young people were heeding the call, but it isn’t enough just yet.

“​​We’re seeing good early figures on youth enrolment but there’s still a lot more who need to enrol, and time is running out,” they said.

“You’ve only got until 8pm on Monday to enrol to vote — if you miss that deadline, you miss your chance to vote in the 2022 federal election.

“This is urgent and if you miss your chance to have your say you won’t get another until the next election in 2025.”

Look, maybe Scott Morrison getting another go is your jam for some reason. Enrol anyway.

Maybe you have no idea what’s going on with politics and you don’t care to find out. Valid, it sucks. But you should enrol anyway.

Maybe you don’t believe in a bourgeois electoral democracy’s ability to create meaningful change. Enrol anyway.

People have fought and died for the right to vote. So don’t let yours go to waste!

I could go on, but I won’t. Enrolling takes two minutes and can be done entirely online, as we’ve previously written.