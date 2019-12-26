Netflix’s You and your fave problematic toxic boyfriend Joe, are officially back with season 2. And that means everyone who can wrangle their own TV/laptop during the eternal food coma that is 25th Dec – 31st Jan is bingeing – and reacting accordingly on social media.

There’s not much in the way of reviews as yet, but people are definitely having fun with the trashy-yet-amazing series.

Watching #YouNetflix trying to figure out which characters Joe is going to kill pic.twitter.com/Q1K7unuvdX — Miss Ris (@Rissa4BK) December 26, 2019

This is how Joe looks when he goes out stalking with his little cap on as a “disguise” #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/3lKZmY6rVr — zara (@babybatzara) December 26, 2019

Including recognising how fucking dull Beck has always been. Yep, she’s apparently back in ghost form.

Beck remains dull even as a ghost #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/U6Ype7hoEP — m (@nestassslaia) December 26, 2019

My faves are theories – I have not watched one second as yet due to my family forcing every single rom com in existence on me since Christmas Eve, but I’m still appreciating this overthinking:

What if Love knows who Beck is and has been stalking Joe this whole time to get revenge for Beck’s killing? What if they were related and before Beck died she told love about Joe killing Peach? What if Ellie’s sister knows about who Joe really is omg this is too much. #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/ce59yLw5Bd — Alexys (@Lexkarlyssa) December 26, 2019

Me trying to figure out if Love is as psychotic as Joe. She just seems so suspicious… #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/OgQVWoDuTM — chandre (@CharniDD) December 26, 2019

Mainly people are smacking themselves over the head for thinking for even a second that Joe was gonna reform himself. Guys – there’s a WHOLE season. Of course he is gonna be right back on his bullshit.

i really believed joe when he said he was a whole new man trying to change and to avoid love at all costs JUST FOR HIM TO pull out this premeditated shit #younetflix #youseason2 pic.twitter.com/DFb8LPweQk — maite♛???? (@poseforbizzle) December 26, 2019

Me thinking Joe meeting Love was happening coincidentally and almost feeling bad for him.#YOUSEASON2 #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/ap77EE2jmY — That's So Not Raven (@AyeeRave) December 26, 2019

Me, thinking that Joe actually was trying to start fresh. #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/x9i2YuQ1LR — ???????????????????????????????? (@MarvelManual) December 26, 2019

And, naturally, struggling with their intense attraction to the fucking psychopath.

Rooting for Joe but then remembering that he’s a psychopath that kills people #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/n3wNsBW78j — fardinwaza (@f_ahmed97) December 26, 2019

me trying my hardest not to sexualize and romanticize joe because he’s a murderous sociopath stalker even though penn badgley is sexy as fuck #younetflix pic.twitter.com/g5NzzlMGiE — timothée chalamet stan account✨ (@itsdmc) December 26, 2019

the way joe is literally a sociopathic murderer but you don’t want him to get caught #younetflix pic.twitter.com/ztEj3979yz — fowsia | you spoilers (@iriswestallens) December 26, 2019

If you’re currently mid-binge, avoid Twitter – there are SOME spoilers around. If you haven’t even started, welcome to the club. Let’s get on it before the real spoilers fly.