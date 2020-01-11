Next year is already looking up, as it has officially been announced that Golden Globes dream team Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to host the show in 2021!

The timing of the announcement is a surprise, given that we’re barely a week out from the last ceremony, which was presided over by returning host Ricky Gervais.

NBC Entertainment chair Paul Telegdy confirmed it in a statement overnight, saying that he “couldn’t wait any longer to share the great news.”

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the Golden Globes together from 2013 to 2015, and picked up a number of awards themselves for 30 Rock and Parks & Recreation.

The choice to bring the dynamic duo back might well have something to do with ratings.

This year’s Ricky Gervais-hosted show did not bring in as many viewers as hoped, and numbers were actually down slightly from last year’s Sandra Oh-hosted ceremony.

Fey and Poehler’s 2013 gig brought the show its highest ratings in six years, so it’s perhaps not surprising that NBC might want to recapture some of that magic.

The date for the 2021 broadcast has not yet been announced. In case you want to relive it, here’s the pair’s opening monologue from the 2013 show: